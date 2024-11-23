The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of November 25-29

It's Thanksgiving week in Los Angeles but things are far from happy at Forrester Creations. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for November 25-29.

With the LLC papers signed, Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) has everything he needs to pursue his takeover of Forrester Creations. His plan hit a snag when Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) spotted his signature on the paperwork but was too distracted to push the issue. Will Carter go through with his plan, or will he back out at the last minute?

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of November 25, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, November 25

"Oblivious to the danger lurking, Electra bumps into an old friend—Remy Pryce. Ridge’s disbelief soon turns to anger when Brooke spills Hope and Carter’s secret."

Tuesday, November 26

"Remy works his magic on Deacon, who is intrigued. Ridge reels from Carter’s betrayal. Electra finally lets Ivy in on why she fled home for Los Angeles—but of course, it’s not what anyone would expect!"

Wednesday, November 27

"Ridge calls in high-end attorney Justin Barber to fix the mess that Carter has left. Hope spirals when Brooke shatters her world with the ultimate betrayal."

Thursday, November 28

There will be no episode on November 28 due to Thanksgiving college football coverage.

Friday, November 29

There will be no episode on November 29 due to college football coverage.

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of November 18 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, November 18

"Will and Electra share a passionate moment; the actions of the Forresters solidify Carter and Hope’s jump to action; Ridge visits Finn for answers."

Tuesday, November 19

"Steffy is conflicted when Ridge looks for a resolution with the Logans; Hope convinces Carter that they are doing the right thing; Finn does not back down to Brooke."

Wednesday, November 20

"Still unable to undo Hope’s firing, Carter makes a convincing case to Ridge."

Thursday, November 21

"Ridge feels Carter is indispensable but Steffy questions his loyalty to the Forresters; Brooke learns a shocking truth."

Friday, November 22

"Remy spies on Will and Electra before surprising her with his presence."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.