The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of November 25-29
Will it be a happy Thanksgiving for the Forresters this year?
It's Thanksgiving week in Los Angeles but things are far from happy at Forrester Creations. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for November 25-29.
With the LLC papers signed, Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) has everything he needs to pursue his takeover of Forrester Creations. His plan hit a snag when Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) spotted his signature on the paperwork but was too distracted to push the issue. Will Carter go through with his plan, or will he back out at the last minute?
Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of November 25, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, November 25
"Oblivious to the danger lurking, Electra bumps into an old friend—Remy Pryce. Ridge’s disbelief soon turns to anger when Brooke spills Hope and Carter’s secret."
Tuesday, November 26
"Remy works his magic on Deacon, who is intrigued. Ridge reels from Carter’s betrayal. Electra finally lets Ivy in on why she fled home for Los Angeles—but of course, it’s not what anyone would expect!"
Wednesday, November 27
"Ridge calls in high-end attorney Justin Barber to fix the mess that Carter has left. Hope spirals when Brooke shatters her world with the ultimate betrayal."
Thursday, November 28
There will be no episode on November 28 due to Thanksgiving college football coverage.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Friday, November 29
There will be no episode on November 29 due to college football coverage.
You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of November 18 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, November 18
"Will and Electra share a passionate moment; the actions of the Forresters solidify Carter and Hope’s jump to action; Ridge visits Finn for answers."
Tuesday, November 19
"Steffy is conflicted when Ridge looks for a resolution with the Logans; Hope convinces Carter that they are doing the right thing; Finn does not back down to Brooke."
Wednesday, November 20
"Still unable to undo Hope’s firing, Carter makes a convincing case to Ridge."
Thursday, November 21
"Ridge feels Carter is indispensable but Steffy questions his loyalty to the Forresters; Brooke learns a shocking truth."
Friday, November 22
"Remy spies on Will and Electra before surprising her with his presence."
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.