Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of November 25-29

It's Thanksgiving week in Salem and there's plenty of drama being served up. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of November 25-29.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of November 25, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, November 25

"Leo consults Marlena about his career and love life. Javi confides in Rafe about his date with Leo. Joy pleads with Alex to keep a secret. Johnny receives advice from EJ."

Tuesday, November 26

"The Kiriakis clan spends Thanksgiving together. Sarah and Xander celebrate her return home. Stephanie takes care of Alex. Steve and Justin prepare meals for the food pantry."

Wednesday, November 27

"Johnny and Joy find themselves in an awkward situation. EJ demands an apology from Gabi. Chanel shares some good news with Paulina. Rafe fills Jada in on his next move. Javi and Leo butt heads."

Thursday, November 28

"Jack and Jennifer return to Salem for Thanksgiving. Eli and Lani celebrate with Abe and Paulina. Julie’s world shatters. Chad and Cat’s plan against Clyde hits a snag."

Friday, November 29

"Salem learns of Doug’s passing. Hope and Shawn comfort each other. Marlena shares news with Kayla about John. Julie grieves for the love of her life."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of November 18, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, November 18

"Salem gathers to watch the Body & Soul premiere. Javi and Leo share a romantic moment. Abe hopes Body & Soul has overcome a bad luck streak. Johnny struggles to keep his secret from Chanel."

Tuesday, November 19

"The Body & Soul cast and crew are struck by sudden illness. 'Lady Whistleblower' makes a shocking return. Alex and Joy run lines together. Johnny feels he doesn’t deserve Chanel. While Gabi is not happy about her Javi’s relationship with Leo, he defends it."

Wednesday, November 20

"JJ confides in Gabi. Leo accuses Javi of betraying him. Cat has a plan on how to handle Clyde."

Thursday, November 21

"Sarah tries to walk. Ava gives Brady a piece of her mind. Holly sees Tate in a whole new light. Aaron tries to cheer up Sophia."

Friday, November 22

"Joy confides in Alex about her history with Johnny. Johnny faces a tough situation with Chanel. Sarah remains determined to walk. Kristen confronts Brady about his connection to Ava. Philip and Stephanie share an awkward reunion."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.