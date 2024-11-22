The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of November 25-29

It's Thanksgiving week in Genoa City and there's plenty to look forward to on The Young and the Restless this week. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of November 25-29.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of November 25 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, November 25

"Victor pushes Billy’s buttons, Adam offers moral support to Sharon, and Phyllis has a painful reminder about her accident."

Tuesday, November 26

"Nikki embraces her new role at Chancellor Enterprises, Billy loses his cool with Jill, and Jack works to repair his relationship with Kyle."

Wednesday, November 27

"Victor warns Claire about Kyle, Jack and Diane make a confession about their deception, and Nate opens his home to Amy."

Thursday, November 28

Pre-empted for CBS Sports coverage

Friday, November 29

Pre-empted for CBS Sports coverage

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of November 18 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, November 18: "Jack and Diane’s lies are exposed, Daniel and Summer find Phyllis in critical condition, and Nick struggles with Sharon’s confession."

Tuesday, November 19: "Víctor gets the upper hand with Diane, Ian and Jordan target Sharon, and Daniel demands answers from Nick."

Wednesday, November 20: "Daniel wants justice for Phyllis, Sally settles a score, and Christine and Michael debate Sharon’s innocence."

Thursday, November 21: "Summer is forced to make a tough decision, Elena shares her expert opinion to help Phyllis, and Jack learns that Diane made a sacrifice for their family."

Friday, November 22: "Victor announces Nikki’s new role at Chancellor, Billy and Sally fight temptation, and Chance’s investigation uncovers damaging evidence against Sharon."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.