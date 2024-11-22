General Hospital spoilers: week of November 25-29

November keeps moving along and there's lots of drama coming up this week in Port Charles. If you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of November 25-29.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of November 25, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, November 25

"Ava’s trial begins. Kristina takes the stand. Michael makes a move against Drew. Lulu takes a risk. Curtis opens up to Jordan. "

Tuesday, November 26

"Lucky is eager to help Elizabeth. Dante testifies at Ava’s trial. Ric has a trick up his sleeve. Cody assists a stranger. Sasha confides in Maxie. "

Wednesday, November 27

"Lucky confronts Cyrus. Ric calls Molly to the stand. Maxie and Spinelli are in for a shock. Brook Lynn and Chase have a heart-to-heart. Lulu sees a familiar face."

Thursday, November 28

"Previously aired episode (O.A.D. 7/19/24)"

Friday, November 29

"Pre-empted by sports coverage"

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of November 18, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, November 18: "Alexis and Ric face off. Lucky gets an unexpected offer. Dante opens up to Cody. TJ tries to support Molly. Danny has harsh words for Lucas."

Tuesday, November 19: "Port Charles mourns Sam at her funeral. Kristina and Molly rally around Alexis. Ava and Lucas find common ground. Lulu wakes up."

Wednesday, November 20: "Jason and Danny have a heart-to-heart. Elizabeth gets alarming news. Alexis makes a vow. Molly discloses Ric’s plan. Dante and Kristina want justice."

Thursday, November 21: "Michael confides in Sasha. Jason is adamant. Dante ponders his next move. Kristina thanks Josslyn. Kai surprises Trina."

Friday, November 22: "Molly delivers bad news to Kristina. Ava is anxious. Stella encourages TJ. Jason seeks advice from Dante. Mac and Felicia step up for Sasha."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.