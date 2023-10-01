The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of October 2 to October 6

It's a case of rediscovered love, rekindled love and new love this week on The Bold and the Beautiful this week. Take a look at what's ahead with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 2 to October 6.

Last week, Li and Taylor confronted Finn about Sheila, urging him to get her out of his life if he wants to reunite with his family. Finn got a visit from Liam, who was equally concerned about Sheila's presence because he wants his daughter (and Steffy) to be safe.

RJ, meanwhile, was close to revealing his grandfather's tremors to Ridge despite Eric's insistence that the truth remain secret. Instead, RJ implored his father to allow this final line to come to fruition.

Hope and Thomas grew closer thanks to the intervention from their precocious son, Douglas, but when it comes to rediscovering and rekindling a relationship, there's no question that Sheila and Deacon take the crown. After breaking up to protect his relationship with his daughter, Deacon met Judge Scott for lunch. Little did he know, Sheila was there and she overheard that her freedom came directly from a favor Deacon called in on her behalf. Deacon decides to throw caution to the wind and embrace his relationship with Sheila, consequences or not.

Needless to say, all of these stories will continue this week, including a surprise proposal and, of course, more secrets.

Here are your spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful for the week of October 2 to October 6, courtesy of Soaps She Knows:

Monday, October 2

"A romantic proposal of marriage is made. Taylor confronts Hope about her feelings for Thomas."

Tuesday, October 3

"Donna hides Eric’s condition from Katie. R.J. confides in Luna about Eric’s tremors."

Wednesday, October 4

"Eric and Donna receive distressing news. Luna reveals a part of her past to R.J."

Thursday, October 5

"Hope opens up to Finn about Thomas and Liam. Eric keeps a secret from Donna."

Friday, October 6

"Deacon makes a hefty promise to Sheila. Hope reflects on Finn’s advice regarding Thomas."