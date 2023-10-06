The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of October 9 to October 3

It's time to see what happens when everyone at Forrester Creations learns about Deacon and Sheila. Let's take a look ahead at The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 9 to October 13.

With Friday the 13th this week, it's not surprising that luck is about to turn for Deacon and Sheila as their relationship — namely their engagement — is made public. Hope has strong feelings about her father being in a relationship with Sheila. Of all the women in the world, that's the one woman who catches her father's eye?

Knowing that Sheila and Deacon are together won't be easy for anyone after everything she's done, and it won't be lost on anyone that Deacon has been harboring her all this time. It's going to make things particularly difficult for Finn. The only way he can get his family back is to get Sheila out of the picture once and for all, but if she's married to Deacon then it's safe to assume she's not going anywhere.

And while all of the focus is on Deacon and Sheila, RJ and Luna are quietly getting closer to each other. Young love is the best, and they're finding it out for themselves.

Here are your spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful for the week of October 9 to October 13, courtesy of Soaps She Knows:

Monday, October 9

"Hope is impacted by Finn's opinion about Thomas. Deacon stands his ground when Finn makes an astonishing demand."

Tuesday, October 10

"Hope is floored when the truth about Sheila and Deacon is revealed. Intrigued, R.J. becomes determined to learn Luna’s life story."

Wednesday, October 11

"RJ and Luna's romance burgeons and they share a kiss. Deacon valiantly attempts to diffuse the situation with Hope."

Thursday, October 12

"Hope confides in Ridge and Brooke, hoping they will stop Deacon from doing something he will regret. Finn and Hope commiserate over their parents being in love."

Friday, October 13

"Ridge comes clean to Brooke that he knew of Sheila and Deacon's love affair. Brooke and Ridge confront Deacon."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.