The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of September 11 to September 15

Now that Steffy is on her way to Europe, it's time to focus on another relationship on The Bold and the Beautiful, along with some intergenerational tension. Here's what's happening on The Bold and the Beautiful for the week of September 11 to September 15.

After a long summer of wondering about that kiss in Rome, Hope seems more convinced than ever that it's time to focus on her own needs. She tried saving her marriage but Liam isn't in a place where he can forgive her for kissing Thomas. her mother and brother tried to convince her to go back to Liam, but they can't understand what she's going through. She tried fixing things. She tried apologizing. And now she's done. Now she's looking to the future, and it looks like Thomas is in that future.

Speaking of the future, RJ is trying to figure out what's going on between his father and grandfather. Ridge and Eric don't see eye to eye and Eric has recruited RJ to to help him complete his legacy designs while he works to take back control of his company. Father and son seem to be at an impasse, but Ridge doesn't know about Eric's arthritis and how it's driving him to create what could be his last big line before he hangs up his hat. Ridge needs to listen to his father, and maybe now that Steffy is safe he can finally have that conversation.

And will Sheila make an appearance this week after sending her daughter-in-law packing? Only time will tell.

Take a look at what's happening on The Bold and the Beautiful for the week of September 11 to September 15 courtesy of Soaps She Knows:

Monday, September 11

"Brooke is blindsided by Eric."

Tuesday, September 12

"Katie plays devil’s advocate while talking to Carter about Eric."

Wednesday, September 13

"Donna brings an unexpected person into the fold."

Thursday, September 14

"Hope makes her intention clear before seducing Thomas."

Friday, September 15

"Hope and Thomas give in to their desire."