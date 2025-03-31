The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: why Luna picked the wrong Spencer — and Forrester

Luna is after Will on The Bold and the Beautiful, and she thinks she can entice him with her charms. However, we think she picked on the wrong Spencer.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) wasted no time pursuing her next victim. She’s been pining away after Will (Crew Morrow) since she saw his pictures at Bill’s (Don Diamont) house, and now that she’s a free woman she is ready to pursue him.

It just so happens that she was able to listen in on Will’s conversation with Electra (Laneya Grace) at Il Giardino. It was supposed to be a private conversation (which is exactly why you have it in the middle of a restaurant during lunch service), but Luna was within earshot as Will asked Luna to be exclusive with him, and he also hinted in a not-so-subtle manner that he’d like to take things to the “next level.”

Electra skirted the issue, pointing out that she was already considering their relationship as being exclusive and that they’d said they love each other. Luna smiled deviously as he hinted at adding sex to their relationship, and before they could have a conversation, Electra was called away to a meeting at work.

Luna decided to use the opportunity to introduce herself to Will (which was about the worst timing you can imagine, and the worst location to boot!) and hinted that she’d like to be his friend with benefits. He was left speechless.

Here’s the thing. Luna thinks this plan will work, but it’s about to backfire gloriously. We know from the preview that Electra is going to fight for her man (which is only going to provoke Luna like a child being told they can’t have a toy) but what Luna doesn’t realize is that Will isn’t like his father.

Will grew up watching his mother deal with Bill’s infidelity. The last thing he’s going to do is cheat on his girlfriend. He’s not after sex, he wants to take his relationship with his girlfriend to the next level when she’s ready. Luna is interpreting this conversation as a way to get between them, but she’s wrong.

When Will first arrived in Los Angeles, he was fiercely defending his mother while Bill got cozy with his “new” family — Poppy (Romy Park) and Luna. Luna doesn’t seem to recall that Will wanted nothing to do with them, because he wanted his father to apologize to his mother for what he did.

And given Electra’s connection to Steffy, she’s not going to allow Luna to get in the way of her relationship, either. She genuinely loves Will and she’s going to protect him from Luna, even if it lands her directly in Luna’s path.

At the end of the day, Will isn’t the type of guy who’s going to play the field for sex. He’s the son of a billionaire and there’s no doubt he has plenty of women falling at his feet. He doesn’t need them, and he doesn’t need Luna. Electra isn’t going to give up her man, either, so Luna is in for a bigger fight than she was anticipating.