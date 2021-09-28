‘The Boys’ college-set spinoff moves ahead at Amazon

If you think the supes that take center stage in The Boys have issues, just wait until you see what happens when you get a bunch of young, hormonal supes together in a college setting. This is the premise of the now greenlighted, but as of yet untitled spinoff series to Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys.

The spinoff series will be set at America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes, which of course is run by Vought International. Keeping the irreverent, R-rated tone of The Boys, the new series explores the lives of these young supes as they put their physical, sexual and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. “It’s part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys,” Amazon said in its official announcement.

The spinoff has already cast its first group of young supes, which include Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero, Reina Hardesty and Maddie Phillips. Additional cast members are still expected to be announced.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, meanwhile, will serve as the showrunners and executive producers for the spinoff.

“Much like Mork & Mindy spun-off from Happy Days — which is an insane and true fact — our spinoff will exist in the Vought Cinematic Universe, yet have a tone and style all its own,” said Eric Kripke, The Boys showrunner who serves as an executive producer on the spinoff. “It’s our take on a college show, with an ensemble of fascinating, complicated, and sometimes deadly Young Supes. Michele and Tara are stone-cold geniuses, we’re thrilled to have them steer this ship, and grateful to Sony and Amazon for the opportunity. We love this show and can’t wait for you to see it. Also, Baywatch Nights spun-off from Baywatch, and it had vampires. Vampires!”

Joining Kripke as executive producers on the spinoff are Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Mortiz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson and Michaela Starr. Zak Schwartz and Erica Rosbe will serve as co-executive producers.

No information on when The Boys spinoff will premiere has been provided, though whenever it does it will be available exclusively to Amazon Prime Video.

One additional bit of information included in the announcement was that The Boys season 3 recently wrapped production. A premiere date will be announced at a later date. In the meantime, you can catch up with the first two seasons of The Boys, as well as enjoy the Vought News Network videos The Boys team have been releasing every month.