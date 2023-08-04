The Chase legend makes BIZARRE I'm A Celebrity confession

The Chase legend Mark "The Beast" Labbett made an outlandish confession on why he shouldn't be picked to go on I'm A Celebrity 2023.

The quiz star, commonly nicknamed "The Beast," has been a Chaser on the award-winning gameshow since 2009.

Although Mark has encountered many challenges throughout his various gameshow appearances, he is yet to take on a grisly Bushtucker Trial in the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

However, we may not be seeing Mark make his jungle debut just yet as he made the bizarre confession that he would lose the plot from hunger and eat his campmates if he were to appear on the show!

He joked to the Daily Star: “I might be the campmate from hell. I get hangry, which is being angry because I’m hungry. And that is not good. I am a man who likes his food.

Mark joked that he would eat his campmates if they got between him and his food! (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I make no bones about it… my father was a butcher, so I know basic butchery. If somebody crosses me and it affects the food, I will have them up on a spit and roast them within five minutes.”

He added: “If my attitude isn’t going to work, they shouldn’t hire me. I don’t want them getting me on the show then afterwards saying, ‘We didn’t realise you were such a psychopath’.”

Despite this, Mark revealed that he had been interviewed to do the show twice before and would still do the series depending on how much they offered him.

He shared: “I’ve been interviewed about doing the show twice. Both times my weight has been brought up in a negative way. But I am a bit lighter now. We’ll have to see. Like everything, it depends on what the offer is.”

If he were to take part, he would be following in the footsteps of his fellow Chaser Anne "The Governess" Hegerty, who participated in I'm A Celebrity 2018 and came in seventh place.

I'm A Celebrity 2023 airs later this year.