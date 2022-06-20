The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show has been renewed for season 2

The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show is returning to BBC2 for another round, after a successful first series which saw them interviewing some great celebrity guests.

The first season of the talk show included the likes of singer Martin and Shirlie Kemp, Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood and his fiancé Jonathan Myring, and I'm a Celebrity winner Giovanna Fletcher and her husband, McFly frontman Tom.

During the show, Chris and Rosie are joined each week by another celebrity couple to "poke fun at life, growing up, relationships, arguments, annoyances, parenting and everything in between", and fans will be getting even more from them now that season 2 is on the cards.

Speaking about the series renewal, Chris and Rosie Ramsey said: “We are so over the moon that the first series of The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show didn’t end in us getting divorced that we are willing to roll the dice and do it all again!

"There are so many more celebrity couples we want to have a laugh with, so many more members of the public whose beefs we want to hear and SO MANY MORE bits of tat that we want to destroy."

Katie Taylor, Commissioning Editor for BBC Entertainment added: "Chris and Rosie Ramsey helped share the raw and funny side of both celebrity and members of the public’s relationships, where we saw something of ourselves in each and every one. We are so glad that their raucous joy will be returning to BBC Two next year."

The final episode of season one airs tonight, Monday, June 20, where musician Fleur East is joined by husband Marcel Badiane-Robin will join Chris and Rosie, but they definitely won't be the last guests!

The BBC has confirmed a second season is coming in 2023, though an exact air date has not yet been confirmed so we'll have to wait a little while to find out.

Chris and Rosie Ramsey are also known for their hit podcast Sh**ged.Married.Annoyed, which is now one of the most successful podcasts in the UK, as the show has seen over 100 million downloads to date, and spawned a Sunday Times #1 best-selling book. So it's not surprising TV fans want more of them too!

Season one of The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show concludes on Monday, June 20 at 10pm on BBC2. Episodes are also available on-demand via BBC iPlayer.