Strictly Come Dancing keen to sign up two royal contestants

Strictly Come Dancing producers have their eye on some royal contestants.

Strictly Come Dancing bosses are reportedly hoping to secure two royal contestants to grace the ballroom floor this year.

England world cup-winning rugby star Mike Tindall, who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara, and the Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor are said to be among the BBC's top targets.

A source revealed to The Sun (opens in new tab): “The team are doing all they can. In the year of the Platinum Jubilee, it has been a real priority.”

“It would be an incredible coup to secure a royal.”

Mike is reportedly said to have been on the show bosses’ radar for some time.

The former rugby legend previously showed off his dance moves on ITV’s Loose Women where he waltzed with Strictly professional Johannes Radebe, which sparked rumors that he could be appearing on the BBC competition.

He told the Loose Men panel, an all-male version of the show Loose Women, that dancing is a passion he shares with his wife, Zara.

A post shared by Mike Tindall (@mike_tindall12) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

He said: "We both do like to have a dance, definitely not ballroom but dancing makes you feel good, I love it, I love music.

"We've always talked about trying to do dance lessons as a social thing but we've never got round to it.”

Another royal name claimed to be on Strictly’s potential sign-up list is model Lady Amelia Windsor, who is the granddaughter of the Queen’s cousin, the Duke of Kent.

Actress Sophie Winkleman is also rumoured to be of interest. She is the half-sister of Strictly host Claudia Winkleman and has been married to the Queen’s second cousin, Lord Frederick Windsor since 2009.

She has appeared in many films and TV shows over the years, including Narnia, Peep Show and the NBC sitcom 100 Questions.

This news comes after Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu, who played soap villain Meena Jutla, has also been rumoured to join the Strictly line-up. Could she be dancing alongside royalty this year?

Strictly Come Dancing returns this Autumn on BBC One.