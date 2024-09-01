Lifetime original The Daughter I Gave Away is a gut-wrenching adoption tale gone wrong

Adoption is already a process rife with tension, but the latest Lifetime original movie The Daughter I Gave Away amps up the drama by adding a missing person's element to the proceedings.

Debuting tonight, September 1 at 8pm Eastern Time on the Lifetime network, the 90-minute mystery movie stars Romina D'Ugo (12 Monkeys, Turn the Beat Around) as Cynthia, a woman who placed her baby daughter for adoption when she was a teenage girl. Fifteen years later, Cynthia learns that her child has gone missing from the adoptive parent’s home. "In her search for answers, she uncovers a chilling truth and a sliver of hope that there’s still a chance to find the girl before it’s too late," reads the official film synopsis.

Given the subject matter, thriller fans can expect a gripping story of a mother relentlessly fighting to save the daughter she never knew, with plenty of shocking revelations and heartbreaking moments along the way. (You'll likely want a box of Kleenex nearby.) Directed by Canadian filmmaker John Bradshaw (Full Disclosure, Not Another Love Story), The Daughter I Gave Away also includes actors Kelly Penner, Awrwen Humphreys, Fuad Ahmed, Laura Afelskie, Jordan Kronis, Jenny Young and Thomas Mitchell, as well as Emma Nelles as 17-year-old Cynthia.

The Daughter I Gave Away premieres on Sunday, September 1 at 8pm ET on Lifetime. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, the film will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning on Monday, September 2.

You can also tune into other recent Lifetime titles via streaming on MyLifetime.com, including Twisted Neighbor (which just premiered on Saturday, August 31) and the romance drama Tempted by Love, led by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais.