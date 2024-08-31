Twisted Neighbor shows that HOAs aren't just annoying—they can be murder

With their strict bylaws, hefty fees and lack of freedom, homeowners' associations can be a real pain, a fact that Lifetime's latest thriller Twisted Neighbor plays up to a deadly degree. Premiering tonight, August 31, on the cable channel at 8pm Eastern Time, the new murder mystery flick shows the dangers of what can happen when those nosy HOA neighbors get a little too in your business.

Directed by Stefan Brogren (Obsessed to Death, A Mother's Lie), Twisted Neighbor centers on cookbook editor Colleen (Kathryn Kohut), who moves into the gossipy Sunny Vista gated community that is obsessed with the NeighborNews app, which is a lot like the IRL NextDoor app. "When a neighbor suddenly vanishes, the group chat pinpoints her as the prime suspect," reads the official film synopsis.

Of course, the community isn't without its secrets, so there's clearly more to the sinister story, while still allowing for some darkly comedic elements—the director himself described the 90-minute title as "Desperate Housewives on shrooms” in an Instagram post. Joining Kohut in the cast are actors Natalie Brown, Zach Smadu, Samantha Helt, Josette Jorge, Oren Williamson, Colton Royce and Fiona Highet. The film originally dropped on Tubi TV last year before making its way into Lifetime's pantheon of pulpy, crime-focused flicks.

Twisted Neighbor airs Saturday, August 31 at 8pm ET on Lifetime. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, the film will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, September 1.

Twisted Neighbor | Official Trailer | A Tubi Original - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for Twisted Neighbor above before tuning into the new thriller tonight on the Lifetime network.