'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' gives a sneak peek with 2 episodes left

We're two thirds of the way through The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. And while the series has been, at times, problematic, there's no way we're not going to see this thing out.

Because this is Marvel, after all. At some point something good is ultimately going to shine through. (Right? Probably? Let's hope so.) Maybe we'll find out that Sharon Carter's story isn't quite as she's led us to believe. Maybe Nü-Cap — the not-great John Walker — will get what's coming to him. Maybe we'll get some justice for Battlestar.

And maybe Sam (or Bucky?) will get that shield back? We can only hope.

Anyhoo. There are two episodes left, and Disney+ has dropped a new teaser that gives the briefest look at what's left to come. (As well as using a bunch of clips from previous episodes, which means it's not all There aren't any real spoilers here. Bucky's still guilt-tripping Sam. John Walker is still a dick. And at some point the three of them are going to have to square off, right?

We'll find out over the next two Fridays. The finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier streams on April 23.

