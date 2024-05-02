The Ghosts season 3 finale airs on CBS tonight, May 2

Ghosts season 3 is saying goodbye with two of its characters saying "I do," as a wedding is set to be the focus of the Ghosts season 3 finale. Fans wanting to watch it live can tune in on Thursday, May 2, at 8:31 pm ET/PT on CBS.

As for who is getting married, that would be Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) and Nigel (John Hartman). The two ghosts' love story has been one of the best storylines of the series thus far, as the Revolutionary War soldiers that fought on opposite sides put aside their differences, accepted their true selves and are now ready to commit to each other for the rest of their afterlives. But that doesn't mean everything is going to go off without a hitch.

The synopsis for the Ghosts season 3 finale, titled "Isaac's Wedding," reads: "Isaac's wedding day jitters are exacerbated by the arrival of a surprise guest." Watch a promo for the episode below.

In order to watch the Ghosts season 3 finale live you need either a traditional pay-TV subscription, a TV antenna receiving local signals, a live TV streaming service that carries CBS (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV) or a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription. To watch it on-demand, any Paramount Plus subscription will let you watch the show as soon as Friday, May 3.

The finale is Ghosts season 3's tenth episode, as the comedy was shortened as a result of the actors' and writers' strikes that took place over the summer and into early fall 2023, delaying the season's premiere until winter 2024. The good news is that Ghosts season 4 has already been picked up and there's every expectation that it will premiere in fall 2024 and return to a full-length season.

Ghosts season 3 is the first CBS primetime show to air its finale this season, with more shows set to do so over the next few weeks. For fans of CBS's Thursday night lineup, while Ghosts is wrapping up, you still have a couple more weeks of Young Sheldon season 7 and So Help Me Todd season 2, as they will end their seasons on Thursday, May 16. That will conclude the runs for each show, as Young Sheldon previously announced that season 7 would be its last, while So Help Me Todd was recently cancelled by CBS.

Again, the Ghosts season 3 finale airs at 8:31 pm ET/PT on CBS on May 2, with the episode landing on-demand on Paramount Plus as of May 3.