The Great British Bake Off cancelled tonight — here's when you can watch it
Fans of The Great British Bake Off will have to wait a little longer to catch up on the drama from the white tent.
Fans of The Great British Bake Off 2023 are going to be disappointed when they tune in tonight because instead of soggy bottoms and Hollywood handshakes, they will find England playing Italy in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying match at Wembley Stadium.
While football fans are in for a treat, sadly Bake Off viewers are going to have to wait an extra 24 hours for their Paul and Prue fix as the fourth episode of the season airs tomorrow night, Wednesday, October 18 at 8 pm on Channel 4 instead.
But, one thing that will reassure fans of the baking show is that this week's episode is going to be worth the wait because it is chocolate week. Hurrah!
The episode will see the remaining contestants take on a tricky torte in the signature challenge, then a complicated cheesecake for the technical... before moving on to a showstopper to top all others when the judges ask the bakers to make a chocolate box made entirely out of, well, chocolate!
After three weeks of drama in the famous white Bake Off tent, we have seen Amos, Keith and Abbi leave the show. Last week's episode saw Abbi struggling in the technical during Bread Week, while her cottage loaf was deemed too garlicky by Prue.
But who will make it through to next week's show, which will see the bakers take on Pastry Week?
Episode 5, airing on Tuesday, October, 24 will see the remaining amateur bakers take on a signature that involves making 12 individual savoury picnic pies, then a French rough puff classic for the technical and a showstopper made out of decorative sweet pies. No pressure then!
In the UK The Great British Bake Off airs every Tuesday at 8 pm on Channel 4, and in the US The Great British Baking Show will land on Netflix at midnight PST every Friday.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.