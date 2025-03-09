New crime thriller The Last Woman Who Lived Here premieres tonight on Lifetime

Moving is a nightmare for anyone, what with the high expenses, logistical headaches and general stress that comes with relocating your home. But the new Lifetime thriller The Last Woman Who Lived Here adds even more tension and trauma to the everyday experience of trying to settle into a new space.

The official synopsis of the suspenseful flick — which premieres tonight, March 9 on the crime-loving network at 8pm Eastern Time — reads: "Seeking a fresh start, Charlotte and her husband pack up their lives in the big city and head to the suburbs, where they find an incredible deal on a beautiful home. Yet all is not what it seems. Their house is “the murder house”, and Charlotte soon finds clues left by the former resident before her murder, making her question which one of their neighbors knew all along and have been covering it up."

Canadian actress Tamara Almeida (Holiday in Happy Hollow, My Husband Hired a Hitman) leads the cast as Charlotte, the married woman who sets out to uncover the dark secrets of her new house, with David Chinchilla playing Charlotte's husband Joel. Joining those two in The Last Woman Who Lived Here cast are actors Darrin Baker, Randal Edwards, Natalia Gracious, Morgan Kelly, Heidi Lynch, Moni Ogunsuyi and Cindy Sampson. The 90-minute mystery flick was directed by Samantha MacAdam (This Hour has 22 Minutes, Fashionably in Love), with a script from screenwriter Leo McGuigan (Deadly Girls Trip, Killing for Extra Credit )

To tune into the premiere of the gripping thriller The Last Woman Who Lived Here tonight at 8pm, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, don't fret: The Last Woman Who Lived Here will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Monday, March 10.