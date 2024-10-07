The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is not new this week, October 7-11, save for one special guest

It certainly seems like The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was planning on taking the entire week of October 7-11 off, but a very special guest may have put a wrench into those plans: 2024 Democratic presidential nominee and current Vice President Kamala Harris is going to be a guest on The Late Show on Tuesday, October 8. That will be the only new episode of The Late Show all week, as CBS will air reruns the rest of the week at its usual time of 11:35 pm ET/PT.

Colbert announced Harris would appear on The Late Show on Sunday, October 6, via his social media channels, with Paramount confirming the news in an official press release on October 7. Harris will be the only guest appearing on the October 8 episode. This marks the first late night talk show appearance by Harris since she secured the Democratic nomination for president, but it will be her seventh appearance on The Late Show since her first appearance in 2018 when she was a Senator.

But again, the rest of the week The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is not going to be new, airing reruns instead. There was no official reason given by CBS, so it was likely just a naturally planned break in the late night show's run.

Here's a full look at The Late Show schedule this week in case you're curious:

Monday, October 7

Chris Wallace

Cooking demo by Yotam Ottolenghi

Special appearance by Justin Hartley

Original airdate October 3, 2024

Tuesday, October 8

Vice President Kamala Harris

Wednesday, October 9

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anderson Cooper

Performance by Sting

Original airdate September 19, 2024

Thursday, October 10

Jeremy Strong

Dr. Francis Collins

Original airdate September 17, 2024

Friday, October 11

Jeff Bridges

Cooking demo with Stephen Colbert and Evie McGee Colbert

Original airdate September 12, 2024

In order to watch Harris' appearance on The Late Show live this week, you must have access to CBS. That can be done through either a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna, live TV streaming services (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV) or Paramount Plus with Showtime. All Paramount Plus subscribers can watch the episode on-demand the next day, as well as The Late Show reruns airing this week (or any past episode of the talk show).

This is actually the second appearance of Vice President Harris on one of CBS's marquee programs. On Monday, October 7, she and her running mate, Governor Tim Walz, are sitting down for exclusive interviews for a 60 Minutes primetime election special.

CBS's other late night show, After Midnight, is also on hiatus and airing reruns this week as host Taylor Tomlinson begins her latest nationwide comedy tour. But as for the rest of late night programming, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Daily Show are all new.

It is unclear at this point when The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is going to return with new episodes.