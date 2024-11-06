The Lincoln Lawyer star's new movie is now on Netflix with perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

After finding fame as the lead in Netflix's hit legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer, which recently saw a third season, Mexican actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's new movie is now on the streaming service too.

Pedro Páramo is the name of the film, and it arrived on the streaming platform on Wednesday, November 6. Like The Lincoln Lawyer, it's a Netflix Original, having been made for the streamer, so you can't watch it anywhere else.

The movie is about a young man who tries to fulfill his mother's deathbed request to travel to the village he was born in, to locate his father (after whom the movie is titled). He finds the village full of ghosts (literal and metaphorical ones) which help him to better understand his past.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo plays the titular Pedro Páramo with Tenoch Huerta as the lead, Juan Preciado.

Pedro Páramo is based on a classic novel of the same name by Juan Rulfo, first published in 1955, which is currently considered one of the most influential Mexican books ever written. It was a favorite of Jorge Luis Borges and Gabriel García Márquez (the latter of which is seeing their classic novel One Hundred Years of Solitude also adapted into a Netflix series).

The novel was written in a nonlinear fashion as a magical realism novel, and by all accounts, this movie follows suit. Reviews suggest that it can be a little hard to follow at times but have interesting themes like the book.

At the time of writing, prior to the movie's full release on Netflix, Pedro Páramo has a perfect run on Rotten Tomatoes, with all six reviews listed on the site being positive ones (although when the movie comes out, and more people review it, the full score could alter).

With The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 not officially confirmed by Netflix yet (at the time of writing), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo doesn't have any upcoming projects for the streamer in the pipeline. According to IMDb, his only upcoming project is Jurassic World Rebirth, the seventh movie in the Jurassic Park franchise which is scheduled for release in July 2025.

He's joining Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey and Rupert Friend in the cast and he's set to play the patriarch of a civilian family who gets dragged into the expedition of the main characters when he's in a shipwreck.