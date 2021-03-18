The long tease for 'Loki' on Disney Plus begins with some fresh pics

The standalone Loki series premieres June 11, 2021, on Disney Plus. That gives plenty of time for more teasers and more trailers. And today it means fresh pics of the God of Mischief.

The series takes place after Avengers: Endgame. And if you're wracking your brain trying to figure out how that works in the scheme of things given that Thanos very much choked the life out of him, you need to remember a few things.

First is that everything changed once the Avengers started messing with time travel via Quantum tunnels and all that. It opens up new doors and new timelines. The other thing to remember is that this is the MCU and if they really want to find a way to make something happen, they'll do so.

So Loki is back. The official line on the series is that "he steps out of his brother's shadow." Not that Loki ever really hid his light under a bushel, but it is true that the God of Thunder cast a big, muscly shadow as Son of Odin — one that even Loki couldn't ever really escape.

But you have to figure now that (fat) Thor has handed over Asgard to Valkyrie (and presumably hit the gym), he's going to lay low for a bit. Or at least until Thor: Love and Thunder arrives. And that gives Loki plenty of time to shine this summer on Disney+.

In addition to Tom Hiddleston, Loki also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Speaking of Disney+ — the service will see a $1 price increase starting on March 26, 2021, landing at $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year. The Disney Bundle also will see a slight increase to $13.99. (That's the first price increase in the year and a half it's existed.)

Disney+ — which now has more than 100 million paid subscribers — remains available on every major streaming platform. So you can watch Disney+ on Apple TV, which is just about the best way to do so, or on Amazon Fire TV, or Android TV, or smart TVs, or on your phone or on the web.