New docuseries The Many Lives of Martha Stewart is premiering on TV tonight

You may know her as Snoop Dogg's BFF, the Queen of Thanksgiving or by her prison nickname "M. Diddy," but you'll learn more about every facet and form of Martha Stewart in a new four-part docuseries, The Many Lives of Martha Stewart, making its TV debut tonight.

Tracing "Stewart’s explosive rise to success, her staggering fall from grace, and her momentous comeback to the limelight," per a press release, the documentary will air on CNN over two consecutive weekends, with the first two hourlong episodes premiering on Sunday, January 28 at 9pm and 10pm Eastern on the news channel. The final two episodes will air a week later, on Sunday, February 4, at 9pm and 10pm ET on CNN.



If you have access to CNN, then you can watch The Many Lives of Martha Stewart. The cable news network is available on most traditional cable TV providers, as well as live TV streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. It will also be available to pay-TV subscribers on CNN.com and CNN connected TV and mobile apps. The series will be available to stream with a Max subscription.

To chronicle the life of a public personality that's "one of the most profitable, yet polarizing, in the world," the series weaves together "never-before-seen images from Stewart’s past," including archival footage including from Stewart’s numerous appearances on CNN’s Larry King Live and exclusive interviews with Stewart’s former employees, close confidantes, fellow inmates and notable food-world names like Daniel Boulud, David Chang, Claire Saffitz and Carla Hall.

“At a time when women were finding the courage to leave their domestic roles to seek careers in male dominated fields, Martha built her empire in the home, redefining what it meant to be a feminist in the modern era,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development for CNN Worldwide. “Whether you love her or hate her, we are betting audiences will continue to be fascinated by The Many Lives of Martha Stewart.”

Stewart's media and retail empire—which has included the magazine Martha Stewart Living and two syndicated television programs, Martha Stewart Living (1993-2004) and The Martha Stewart Show (2005-2012)—nearly crumbled when the businesswoman was convicted of fraud and had to serve five months in federal prison in 2005.

However, following her release, she embarked on a highly successful comeback campaign and has since expanded her brand into home furnishings, acting projects, reality television and CBD products.