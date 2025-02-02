The Masked Singer fans are ALL saying the same thing about Davina McCall

The Masked Singer fans were surprised to see what looked like a new judge on screens last night after Davina McCall appeared on the show with a bold new look — and some fans failed to recognise her.

The lastest instalment of The Masked Singer aired last night (Saturday 2nd Feb, 2025) with host Joel McDermott announcing a double elimination.

'I wondered who that was in the blonde wig, it’s Davina… #maskedsingeruk,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

While another said, 'Barely recognised Davina with that blonde wig. #themaskedsingeruk #maskedsingeruk.'

I wondered who that was in the blonde wig, it’s Davina…😂😳💁🏼‍♀️ #maskedsingerukFebruary 1, 2025

Barely recognised Davina with that blonde wig. #themaskedsingeruk #maskedsingerukFebruary 1, 2025

While another said, '

The TV presenter filmed the current episodes of The Masked Singer before undergoing brain surgery, which she is currently recovering from.

Prior to last night's episode earlier in the month, the TV legend commented on viewing the episodes prior to her operation, writing, 'I know this sounds mad . But it’s nice to see me pre op on @MaskedSingerUK!

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'It was such a fun/ mad distraction … I was so grateful and we had such a blast never thought I’d say this but I’m looking forward to working again I’m nearly ready.'

I know this sounds mad . But it’s nice to see me pre op on @MaskedSingerUK ! It was such a fun/ mad distraction … I was so grateful and we had such a blast 🥳 never thought I’d say this but I’m looking forward to working again 🥳 I’m nearly ready👍🏻👊🏻🙌🏻January 5, 2025

Fans were supportive of Davina's emotional post, with one writing on X, 'You are incredible Davina! And you can tell you love being on a Masked Singer it looks like a lot of fun xx.'

While another said, 'This is so lovely to read. TV screens always shine so much brighter when you’re on them.'

And a third wrote, 'I keep thinking how lucky we are to have you for this series and a good job it wasn’t filmed any later.'

And another wrote, 'Brave, strong and so glad you are okay. looking forward to seeing you back on TV soon…. Well apart from watching you tonight.'

The Masked Singer continues next Saturday 8th February on ITV.