The Reckoning viewers stunned to spot Call the Midwife star looking unrecognisable

The Reckoning continued on BBC One on Monday night (October 16) and fans were all saying the same thing about Fenella Woolgar's performance.

Call the Midwife fans will recognize Fenella for her role as cheerful nun Sister Hilda, a role she played between seasons 8 and 11 of the popular BBC period drama.

She took on a very different role in The Reckoning though, playing former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. She meets Jimmy Savile and the two eventually form a friendship that continues throughout her political career.

The episode dramatized Savile's first meeting with the Prime Minister at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, where she praised his TV show Jim'll Fix It. We then saw the two meet again, as well as him visiting her over the Christmas period.

Fenella Woolgar as Margaret Thatcher in The Reckoning. (Image credit: BBC)

Fenella has followed in the footsteps of stars like Gillian Anderson in The Crown and Meryl Streep in the movie The Iron Lady, and she's definitely made an impression on viewers.

Fans were impressed by Fenella's portrayal of the Prime Minister, with many taking to Twitter to praise her voice, mannerisms, and appearance, with one even saying they considered her to be the best on-screen Thatcher yet.

Fenella Woolgar has Mrs Thatcher's voice and appearance down to a tee, as does Steve Coogan as Jimmy Savile. Used to watch Jim I'll fix it in early 1980s. Tonights seems even more shocking than the other episodes. Excellently dramatised though@BBCOne #TheReckoningOctober 16, 2023 See more

Watching more of #TheReckoning and I am terrified by how scary-good Fenella Woolgar is as ThatcherOctober 14, 2023 See more

#TheReckoning is insane. Cannot stop watching. Besides the obvious Coogan as Savile being so good it’s dumbfounding, Fenella Woolgar’s Margaret Thatcher is the best yet.October 11, 2023 See more

There have been many portrayals of Maggie Thatcher but none so uncannily accurate in voice, cadence,walk and mannerisms as Fenella Woolgar in #TheReckoning.October 11, 2023 See more

Episode 3 focused on how Savile was able to continue manipulating those around him, including Margaret Thatcher, which eventually secured him a knighthood in 1990, allowing him to maintain his powerful position.

Elsewhere in the episode, we saw how Savile was able to use his Jim'll Fix It set to his advantage, with many parents and adults trusting him at the time. He continued to do a lot of charity work alongside his presenting career, as well as attending church services.

While he had managed to fool some people, there were still those around him who were distrustful of him, such as Beryl Hullighan (Siobhan Finneran), a woman who worked at Leeds General Infirmary where Savile would often volunteer.

The four-part series concludes this week, and the next episode sees Savile's fame waning in the early 2000s, and desperate attempts to protect his legacy and hide the truth.

The series concludes on Tuesday, October 17 with the fourth and final part airing on BBC One. Episodes are also available on iPlayer.