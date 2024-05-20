The Responder fans go wild for an impromptu 'Brookside reunion' on the BBC show

The Responder fans were delighted to see various former Brookside stars in the same episode of the hit BBC show.

In the latest instalment of The Responder, (which aired Sunday 19th May) we saw Martin Freeman trying to track down a man named Vernon.

He met two women while searching through a house where the suspect might have been - and fans were delighted to see Sheila Grant and Jackie Corkhill back together on screen.

'The Responder has just become full-on brookside 2024,' wrote one fan on X.

While another wrote, 'Proper Brookside reunion on tonight’s #TheResponder. Sheila Grant and Jackie Corkhill in the same scene!'

Before adding, 'And Mick Johnno aka @TheLouisEmerick as well!'

While another added, 'And also Eithne Browne who played Chrissy Rogers!'

And another said, 'Ha I missed her! A proper Brookie reunion!'

Sue Johnson also appeared in the episode. 'I swear Sue Johnston has looked EXACTLY the same for at least 30 years,' wrote another fan on X (formerly Twitter).

And another said, 'Jackie Corkhill & Sheila Grant back on screen together on The Responder. Pure Brookside heritage.'

While another wrote, 'Really enjoyed the mini Brookside reunion with you all in the Responder, along with the 2 Sues!

'I was trying to work out if you had all appeared in it at the same time. Obviously you all know each other. Great to see you all in it'

And another wrote, 'I'm watching the Responder just now on the BBC iPlayer and I think anybody who was ever in Brookside or Bread are in it.'

The second series of The Responder has been well received by fans, with one posting on X, 'Buzzing that there's a new series of The Responder (Martin Freeman) on BBC iPlayer. Series 1 was really good. Looking forward to binge watching Series 2 now.'

Creator, Writer and Executive Producer Tony Schumacher said of working on the news series, "It's just been a joy writing new characters for actors like Sue Johnston and giving audiences the opportunity to see her in a role they have never seen her play before."

The Responder continues next Sunday 26th May on BBC One.