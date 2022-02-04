'The Teacher' fans call for second season after confusing finale twist

*Warning - The Teacher spoilers for episodes 1-4 below*

The Teacher fans watched the final installment of the C5 drama last night with most fans praising the show for four consecutive nights of gripping viewing. However, everyone is complaining about the same thing after the very end of the series left fans with so many unanswered questions.

Viewers have been tuning in since Monday night to watch Sheridan Smith play Jenna Garvey, a troubled teacher who was accused of sleeping with an underage pupil on a night out to celebrate her promotion at work.

Unable to remember what happened the night in question, Jenna started to doubt her own innocence and as the evidence stacked up against her, she decided to avoid the case going to trial by pleading guilty to the crime.

Jenna was shocked to be accused of sleeping with a pupil. (Image credit: Channel 5)

However, as her life fell apart around her, it soon became clear that not all was as it seemed and eventually, Kyle admitted that he had made up the accusations.

But why Kyle would lie about something so monumental remained a mystery until Jenna started doing some digging of her own, where she discovered that someone from her past was targeting her.

Last night's finale eventually revealed that a teacher, Arnold Cleary, from an old school that she had worked at 15 years previously was behind Kyle's lies, all in a revenge plot to ruin Jenna's life after she had reported him for grooming a female pupil into a relationship, a crime which saw him end up in prison.

Kyle eventually admitted that he had lied. (Image credit: Channel 5)

But while the first three and a half episodes were perfectly paced, well-acted, and had viewers gripped from the start as they also tried to work out what really happened between Kyle and Jenna on that fateful night in the nightclub toilets, many have complained that the ending of the series was rushed.

Lots of fans said they felt like they'd missed an episode, others weren't happy that many of the loose ends hadn't been neatly tied up before the end of the last episode, and many said they need a second season to answer all their questions...

Oh by the way #TheTeacher ending was disappointing. I invested four hours into a drama that had a really poor ending that made no sense. A second season? See Jenna fighting for her job back? That can't be the end surely? I could write better. 🤣February 3, 2022 See more

Bring us season 2 please #TheTeacherFebruary 3, 2022 See more

@Sheridansmith1 Fantastic Episodes #TheTeacher We need more pleaseFebruary 3, 2022 See more

they may be doing a series 2 , you never know #TheTeacherFebruary 3, 2022 See more

The series ended as Cleary, who had now been released from jail, changed his name to Brian, and got closer to Jenna by dating her well-meaning colleague and friend, Pauline, being revealed as the one who had manipulated Kyle into lying about Jenna while working as his tutor.

As Jenna packed up her home in a big to leave town and start a new life elsewhere, Cleary lured her to his flat by posing as her friend Pauline, and soon the pair ended up having a huge face-off, which ended in Cleary killing himself by walking into the path of an oncoming lorry.

Fans are calling for season two so we can find out what the future holds for Jenna and Kyle. (Image credit: Channel 5)

But while fans are complaining about the fact we never saw whether Jenna fought to clear her name, could this be a clever tactic from the writers to pave the way for season 2?

Will we find out if everyone learned the truth about Jenna being set up? Will Jenna get removed from the sex offenders list and be able to return to the career she loved so much? And more to the point, will Pauline ever make it out of that cupboard?!

All four episodes of The Teacher are available to stream on My5 now.