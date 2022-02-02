'The Teacher' fans predict horrifying twist

The Teacher fans have come up with a great new theory after watching the second installment of the Channel 5 drama.

The four-part series starring Sheridan Smith as accused teacher Jenna Garvey has so far had viewers on the edge of their seats as Jenna's world falls apart overnight after she is accused of sleeping with a 15-year-old student in a nightclub toilet in episode one.

Jenna can't remember what happened on the night the crime allegedly took place, having blacked out after drinking too much while partying to celebrate her promotion at work to Head of English.

Jenna has been forced to move back in with her father as the press hound her at home. (Image credit: Channel 5)

The beginning of episode two saw Jenna being hounded by the press and the public, unable to leave the house without having abuse hurled at her. But as she became the target of online abuse, she started to doubt her own innocence and became convinced that perhaps she is guilty after all.

Despite her solicitor urging her to plead not guilty and letting the case go to trial, Jenna decided she didn't want to put Kyle through a trial, still putting her pupil's welfare before her own.

Soon she found herself with a suspended sentence, living with her estranged father and doing community service while sleeping back in her childhood bedroom.

Kyle let slip that he hasn't been entirely truthful about what happened in the nightclub toilets. (Image credit: Channel 5)

However, towards the end of the episode, Jenna happened to bump into Kyle, and it soon became clear that all wasn't quite as it seemed. As she apologised to the teenager for her supposed crime, he replied "You weren't meant to plead guilty" before racing off.

But while Kyle has all but admitted that he hasn't been telling the truth about what happened that night, fans think there is another twist to come after becoming convinced that Kelvin Fletcher's character, Jack, could be behind the accusations made against Jenna...

Jacks behind it all 🤔 #TheTeacherFebruary 1, 2022 See more

#TheTeacher . Hmm remember when they were out her phone kept pinging, she didn’t have a clue what it was… he did https://t.co/7lhJC6NrcaFebruary 1, 2022 See more

Hmm… Jack must be involved, as he has her phone, but then did Nina move out from the charger to her drawer? Nina is a stuck up mum. #TheTeacherFebruary 1, 2022 See more

So after thinking more and with the lovely @mrscarter22 I think Jack is directing Kyle because: They are in a relationship, Jack had access to Jenna's phone, and thus had the initimate picture of her. He also knew she was going to the clubOr is he Kyle's Dad#TheTeacher pic.twitter.com/O04XC0XiMhFebruary 1, 2022 See more

I think she’s being set up by the other teacher #TheTeacherFebruary 2, 2022 See more

time for the teacher #TheTeacher I think jenna been set upFebruary 1, 2022 See more

Tonight's episode (Wednesday, Feb. 2) will see Jenna trying to piece together what really happened the night she bumped into Kyle on an evening out... starting by reassessing her life and quitting drinking.

Could Jenna's colleague Jack have something to do with the accusations made against her? (Image credit: Channel 5)

But will Jack, her ICT teacher colleague soon show that he has more to do with her predicament than meets the eye?

Not only did he fail to help her when she saw there were notifications on her phone from the mysterious app that someone added to her phone while it was lost, but also he didn't make a statement to Jenna's solicitor. There is definitely something that doesn't add up here — could Jack be at the centre of it all?

The Teacher continues on Channel 5 tonight at 9pm. You can also catch up on any episodes you have missed at channel5.com.