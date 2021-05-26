‘The Tomorrow War’ trailer puts Chris Pratt onto a future battlefield

Chris Pratt is getting the short-end of the time travel stick, as the trailer for his new movie The Tomorrow War shows. Instead of enjoying new technology or snagging a sports almanac, he'll have to survive a war threatening to destroy humanity.

Pratt stars Dan, a former member of the military now enjoying life with his family. That is until time travelers from the future arrive and explain that a dangerous enemy is on the verge of destroying humanity and they are in need of soldiers, for which they’ll take people from the past. After being drafted, Dan must confront his past to figure out how to save the world.

The Amazon Original blockbuster is set for a July 2 premiere on the streaming platform.

Since breaking out on the NBC comedy Parks & Rec, Pratt has embraced the opportunity to play wise-cracking action stars in films like Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World and The Magnificent Seven. Time will tell to see where The Tomorrow War ranks among his action entries thus far.

Joining Pratt in the action ensemble is J.K. Simmons, Yvonne Strahovski, Sam Richardson and Betty Gilpin.

The director of the film is Chris McKay, who is actually best known for directing the animated film The Lego Batman Movie. As wild and fun as the Lego movies have proven to be, McKay is playing in a much bigger sandbox this time; it will be interesting to see how he handles the time travel, creates and epic action.

While theaters are opening and summer blockbusters are hoping to bring back audiences, The Tomorrow War will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. It’s July 2 release date actually puts it in a nice little spot in the release calendar, falling in between the release of F9 on June 25 and then Black Widow on July 9.

Watch the trailer below.