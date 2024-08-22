The Traitors gets celebrity version — might Tom Daley appear?

The Traitors is getting a celebrity version and recently retired Olympic diving star Tom Daley is among the stars who could appear.

The Beeb has ordered a nine-part celebrity version of the Claudia Winkleman hosted series and a 12-part fourth series. Now, the speculation will begin on which celebs might sign up, with Daley among the potential stars having recently laughed off suggestions he's heading to I'm A Celebrity 2024.

Might Tom Daley be heading to the castle? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Originally a Dutch reality show, The Traitors was snapped up by the BBC and has become one of its biggest hits. Applications are now open for those who wish to take part in the fourth series, due to be filmed next year, at https://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/take-part. The upcoming Traitors season 3 has already been filmed.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC says: "The Traitors has well and truly established itself as an unmissable highlight of the year and the news of a fourth outing, alongside a brand new celebrity version coming to the BBC, will take the series to a whole new level. It will once again be fascinating for our audiences to see who'll outwit, outplay, and outlast. Let the mind games begin!"

Mike Cotton, Creative Director Unscripted at Studio Lambert and Executive Producer for The Traitors says: "We are thrilled to be inviting some celebrities into our castle to come and play the game. Seeing famous faces navigate the round table or don the infamous green cloaks will be unmissable TV, and what a double treat for the fans with Series 4 also confirmed too. There's a whole lot of exciting treachery and deception yet to come from the Highlands… Claudia’s going to have to pack some extra knitwear."

At the start of the game, a small number of players are secretly selected by Claudia Winkleman to be The Traitors. The rest of the players are known as "The Faithful" and none of The Faithful know who The Traitors are. Players are eliminated in one of two ways; each night, The Traitors meet in secret and decide to "murder" one of The Faithful and next morning when the group meet for breakfast the “murdered" player does not appear. Then, later in the day, all the players meet at the "Round Table" and decide to "banish" a player they suspect of being a Traitor. Whomever they pick will then reveal if they are indeed a Traitor or a Faithful. At the end of the game, the few remaining players will share the prize pot if they are all Faithful, but if there is still a Traitor among them, the Traitor takes all the prize money.