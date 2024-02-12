The Traitors star Diane Carson 'lands role' on another huge BBC show

The Traitors star Diane Carson is apparently returning to the BBC, after impressing fans with her appearance on the hit reality series. Now, she's headed to take on a brand new challenge.

Diane and her son Ross appeared on The Traitors season 2 when the highly anticipated follow-up returned to our screens for another thrilling game of deception.

The duo became fan favourites, with one particularly notable scene seeing Ross shaming his mum for her cooking skills, telling viewers that she couldn't cook a Sunday roast without "cremating it".

However, Diane was quick to defend herself, even claiming she'd be keen to have her own cooking show. She added: “I think it would be great to do Sunday Roasts at Diane’s House with celebrities.

"How good would that be! I’d have anybody around, that would be fine! And my roast dinners aren’t as bad as Ross says."

While no one has commissioned Sunday Roasts at Diane's House just yet, viewers will be pleased she is taking on the BBC's own gastronomical gauntlet Celebrity MasterChef, to see if she'll be able to come out on top.

A TV insider told The Sun, "Diane was one of the most popular people to take part in the show.

"Traitors fans will be delighted she’s making an appearance in another BBC prime-time show, and will get the chance to prove she’s not the kitchen disaster her son claims she is."

Diane joined The Traitors season 2 line-up. (Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz)

The publication claims that joining Diane on this year's Celebrity Masterchef will be Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby, Steps singer Ian “H” Watkins, presenter Edith Bowman, Radio 1Xtra’s Snoochie Shy and Gladiators star Nitro, real name Harry Aikines-Aryeetey.

The BBC has yet to confirm these names in a statement, but it looks like Diane will be up against a wide range of talent for this year's series, which will likely be overseen by regular judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

We do, however, know the line-up for The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024 if you have more of a sweet tooth, which is once again returning in aid of Stand Up to Cancer.

Here, 20 familiar faces will battle it out in the famous white tent, while Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding are on hosting duties and Dame Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are back to judge everyone's creations.

The Traitors seasons 1 and 2 are available on demand via BBC iPlayer.