The WandaVision theme song is the throwback you'd expect

When Wanda Maximoff and Vision both made their debuts in Avengers: Age of Ultron, then fell in love, then ultimately had to go through what they want through in Infinity War and Endgame, nobody would have expected they'd end up in a 1950s-style, Leave It To Beaver-esque sitcom.

And, frankly, with just a week and a half until WandaVision premieres, I'm still not really sure what to expect from this show. I have to believe that the homemaker schtick is precisely that, and that there' sowing to be a little more grit to the series.

Right?

In any event, we now have a new minute's worth of video that gives us another look at the happy couple. The important part here, Disney says, actually is in the music, with the theme song written by Oscar-winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who you might remember from a little film called Frozen.

The theme song definitely takes you back, and we can expect more of that in the series, Disney says. The duo wrote songs for several episodes, and they'll range from the 1950s into the early 2000s.

“I grew up in the ’80s watching shows from every decade on the networks all day long," Anderson-Lopez said in a press release. "Episodes from I Love Lucy, Brady Bunch and Family Ties shaped who I am and how I move through the world. So this project was a dream come true.”

Those definitely are iconic themes from an iconic period. Still, it'll be interesting to see how it all weaves into a series we still don't really know all that much about.

Said Rober Lopez:

“When the director, Matt Shakman—an old friend from my college days—pitched it to us, we didn’t have to think about it. We loved the bright feeling of American sitcoms mixed with the deep sense of unease the story had, and it was a really inviting challenge to help set that tone.”

Fair enough.

WandaVision premieres Jan. 15 on Disney+.