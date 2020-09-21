The 'WandaVision' trailer is a throwback to the 1950s

The first trailer for WandaVision — the first spinoff series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Disney+ — is an absolute throwback. The duo — last seen on screen together in Avengers: Endgame — basically are the stereotypical 1950s sitcom couple.

They kiss. They dance. Vision reads the newspaper. (Remember those things?) The mom from That '70s show doesn't miss a beat.

And the someone in a car asks Vision if she's dead. Why would she ask that? Because Vision is dead.

Something most definitely is up.

Here's the official line:

The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

No date yet on when exactly to expect WandaVision, but it's definitely on the way.