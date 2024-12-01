The Wonderful World of Disney Holiday Spectacular brings festive cheer to ABC

Deck the halls! The Wonderful World of Disney Holiday Spectacular is returning for its ninth year, with all-star musical performances coming at you straight from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California.

Airing Sunday, December 1 at 8pm Eastern Time on ABC, the holiday season staple will be emceed by Dancing with the Stars co-hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro—who will share the tale of how the Disney Parks kicks off the most magical holiday ever—and will be narrated by Frozen star Kristen Bell.

Live performances will include Elton John singing "Your Song," John Legend tackling "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," Seth MacFarlane and Liz Gillies dueting on "White Christmas," Pentatonix performing "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," and Carly Pearce crooning "Let It Snow." It will also feature the world premieres of new original music from two much-anticipated Disney flicks: Auliʻi Cravalho will sing "Beyond" from Moana 2 (which hit theaters on November 27), and Anika Noni Rose will perform “Milele,” from Mufasa: The Lion King (which will have its theatrical debut on December 20).

Also taking the stage will be Ava Max, Leslie Odom, Jr. and the Imani Milele Choir and SEVENTEEN. And, this being Disney, you'll also be able to enjoy appearances from some of the kingdom's most beloved characters, like Mickey Mouse and his merry band of buddies.

To tune into tonight's broadcast of The Wonderful World of Disney Holiday Spectacular, you're going to need access to ABC. Anyone with a traditional pay-TV setup, TV antenna or live TV streaming service that carries the alphabet network (such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV) can watch The Wonderful World of Disney's yuletide special from 8pm to 10pm ET on Sunday, December 1. If you're not able to tune into the Disney Holiday Spectacular today, it will be available to stream next day on Hulu and Disney+, beginning Monday, December 2.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular - Sunday, Dec 1 on ABC - YouTube Watch On

Get a sneak peek of tonight's star-filled The Wonderful World of Disney Holiday Spectacular above before tuning into the jolly annual special at 8pm ET on ABC.