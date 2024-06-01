The Young and the Restless is lacking romance these days, and I’m hoping things heat up this summer

These days on The Young and the Restless, it’s all about the drama, and as a fan, I think that's great.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is zeroing in on the cause of her dissociative identity disorder, which apparently has everything to do with Alan’s (Christopher Cousins) evil twin brother. Over at Jabot, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Diane (Susan Walters) are preparing to duel it out over who should be the real co-CEO. Chancellor-Winters is now the epitome of corporate chaos thanks to the rivalry between Devon (Bryton James) and Billy (Jason Thompson). Oh, and I can’t possibly forget, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Jack (Peter Bergman) are about to revive their legendary feud.

However, in the midst of all the great soapy drama, I’ve noticed that The Young and the Restless is a bit light on the romance. Sure, Victor and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) just celebrated the anniversary of their first marriage, Jack and Diane committed their lives to one another and Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon thought their romance was going so well that they decided to work together at Chancellor-Winters. However, looking past these couples and a few others, I can’t help but realize how many major players in Genoa City are technically single. This strikes me as a bit odd.

Joshua Morrow, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Take Nick (Joshua Morrow) for example. It’s been a while now since he ended things with Sally (Courtney Hope), and yet he hasn’t been on one date. Now for a minute there, I thought writers were gearing up for a #Shick reunion with Sharon (Sharon Case). Then when their onscreen time together dwindled and Nick was seen more with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), I assumed we’d be getting a #Phick reunion. However, Nick stated he didn’t think it was a good idea to revisit their relationship, and the duo has been pouring their energy into Summer (Allison Lanier).

Speaking of Phyllis, she’s just been left single and pining away for love even longer. After Jack seemingly severed his romantic ties to his beloved "Red" for Diane and Phyllis moved on to a sham of a marriage with Jeremy Stark (James Hyde), she found herself longing for another chance with Danny (Michael Damian). Unfortunately for her, Danny again chose Christine (Lauralee Bell).

Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Joining Nick and Phyllis in the Lonely Hearts Club, you have Tucker (Trevor St. John) and Audra (Zuleyka Silver) who recently split over him not prioritizing her, Lily (Christel Khalil) who is still nursing her broken heart thanks to Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Ashley who is in no shape to start dating.

Now, beyond the unhappy singles, there are a few happy ones on the precipice of love, we suppose. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Cole (J. Eddie Peck) are attempting to rekindle things, and Kyle and Claire (Hayley Erin) appear to be embarking on something that extends beyond Harrison (Redding Munsell). However, they’re still not in committed relationships.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With all of that being said, I just want to see the love dial turned up a bit in Genoa City this summer. Let’s see some of our favorite characters find joy in a partner or even spouse. For some, it may offset some of their more unpleasant character flaws. If nothing else, can Nick and Sharon finally get back on track with their reunion years in the making, and can Victoria make things official with Cole, who seems like he could be the nicest partner she’s had in a while?