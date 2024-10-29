The Young and the Restless spoilers: Amy sends Nate to look for his brother, but will Nate be shocked by who he finds?

It looks like another one of our predictions comes true, as The Young and the Restless’ Nate (Sean Dominic) learns he has a half-brother in the episode airing on October 29.

In the episode, Amy (Valarie Pettiford) pays Nate a visit at his place and drops a few bombshells. She explains when she left Genoa City years ago she discovered she was pregnant with Nathan Hastings Sr.’s child. However, instead of telling Nate’s dad about the baby, she led the other man she loved, Jackson, to believe he was the father. Decades go by, and now that Jackson is dead and she is dying of leukemia, Amy thinks it’s time she finally tells her son Damien the truth about his biological father. She wants him to know that after she passes, he’s not alone and has a brother in Nate.

Understandably, Nate is floored by the news. As if that wasn’t enough, Amy explains she needs Nate’s help tracking Damien down to tell him all of this before it’s too late. She notes Damien has a tendency to disappear every now and then, and she’s lost touch with him.

Nate doesn’t commit to helping her, and she leaves him with some time to think about it. However, we believe he’ll soon go on the quest to find his sibling, but there’s a chance he prioritizes Devon’s (Bryton James) wedding first.

Valarie Pettiford and Sean Dominic in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

With all that being said, we have a feeling Amy is leaving some things out of this story about her son. Things that may catch Nate off-guard when he’s able to find his brother.

Some big red flags were raised when Amy noted her son has a tendency to disappear. We couldn’t help but ask why he feels the need to do that, especially if his mom is the only family he thinks he has left? Plus, even if he disappears for moments of solitude, it rings odd she has absolutely no way of contacting him.

Then, going back to when Amy summoned Nate to her place a few weeks ago to allegedly give him some of Nathan’s things, Nate shared with Devon and Lily (Christel Khalil) that he felt as if he was being vetted to determine whether he was a good guy. Is it possible Amy was actually vetting Nate to see if he’d be a good influence on Damien? If so, then why would Nate’s older brother need a good influence?

Sean Dominic in The Young and teh Restless (Image credit: CBS)

If we had to guess, when Nate finds Damien, he’ll probably discover that he has some baggage that may prove rather dangerous. Before Nathan became a private investigator working with Paul (Doug Davidson), he ran in some criminal circles. Could this be a situation where Damien is a chip off the old block and now runs in some criminal circles himself? Is Amy hoping Nathan can rescue his brother out of that lifestyle?

It’s all certainly possible. We’ll admit, we’re excited to see Nathan get another relative, especially if his personality is a bit edgy. We can already picture Damien moving to Genoa City and butting heads with Devon, as the latter becomes skeptical of Damien and protective of Nathan. Additionally, we think it could be interesting if Damien manages to charm his way into Lily’s heart and kick off a new romance (viewers should recall that Lily is Nathan’s maternal cousin, but she wouldn’t be related to Damien). For now, we just have to wait and see how this all plays out for the Hastings/Winters bunch.