The Young and the Restless spoilers: Ashley goes missing?

For months now on The Young and the Restless, a lot of questions have swarmed around what actually happened between Tucker (Trevor St. John) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) in their showdown in Paris. While viewers know their contentious argument ultimately led to the end of their marriage, there have been two sides to the argument.

Ashley has long told the story that when she and Tucker were at a Parisian cafe and she informed him of her plans to back out of their joint business venture and return to Jabot, Tucker became irate. He yelled at her, broke a glass and threw a chair before storming off.

Tucker on the other hand has always refuted this account of events. He stated that while he was upset with Ashley’s news, he simply walked away from their table at the cafe. However, he did note, it was possible that his glass fell on the table (not breaking) and he bumped into a chair.

Trevor St. John, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Confused by the differing stories yet almost certain her version of history is right, Ashley decides to leave Genoa City during the week of January 19 and return to the scene where it all went down. (Personally, we’re happy Ashley finally went to find the truth because Ashley has become a bit obsessed with the truth here and this mystery has been unsolved long enough.)

Well, in The Young and the Restless episode airing on February 1, Ashley and Traci (Beth Maitland) arrive in Paris and go to the cafe in question. Ashley manages to find a waiter who claims to have witnessed the heated discussion between her and Tucker, and the waiter crushes Ashley.

The cafe employee says that he remembers seeing Ashley and Tucker arguing, but he doesn’t recall Tucker becoming angry to the point that he was throwing chairs or breaking classes. Ashley immediately believes Tucker paid the waiter to lie and she questions the waiter with her hunch. However, he is adamant Tucker never paid him. Ashley is left crushed. She tells Traci she needs to be alone and leaves in a huff.

Eileen Davidson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all that being said, by the end of the episode, Ashley doesn’t reconnect with Traci and Traci becomes concerned. Will Traci’s concern soon be amplified, along with that of Jack (Peter Bergman) and the rest of the Abbott family? Possibly.

For a while now, we’ve suspected that Ashley is on the brink of a mental breakdown. Hearing confirmation that she remembered Paris differently from what actually happened may send Ashely overboard causing her to spiral and stay away from her loved ones. We can imagine her not meeting back up with Traci, which leads Traci to sound the alarm.

Naturally, the Abbotts will want to find Ashley as soon as possible, but may find themselves in the dark about where to track her down. Should this prove to be the case, viewers should be on the lookout for Tucker of all people to save the day. Although he and his ex are at odds at the moment, he still loves her deeply and we’ve previously predicted that if Ashley needs help, he’d be the one to give it to her.

Be sure to stay tuned as this story unfolds.