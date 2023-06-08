The Young and the Restless spoilers: Audra partners with Cameron for Nick TAKEDOWN?

On The Young and the Restless, Audra (Zuleyka Silver) has made it no secret that she wants to be a boss at Newman Enterprises.

While she knows she can’t possibly get Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) job as CEO, Audra has been hoping that Nate (Sean Dominic) will move up in the company and she can assume his role. There’s only one problem that stands in her way — Nick (Joshua Morrow).

Victoria’s right hand at the company is her brother, which means there isn’t a job opening for Nate to be promoted to. Even with all their sibling bickering, the likelihood that Victoria fires Nick to promote her new boyfriend is slim to none.

Knowing that, Audra has been having secret rendezvous with Nate, plotting to oust Nick. (Although to the trained eye, the two’s professional meetings look to be laying the groundwork for a cheating scenario that leaves Victoria betrayed.)

Joshua Morrow, The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Although Audra may not know at the moment, her answer for her Nick problem may actually be the newly returned show villain, Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby).

During the week of June 5, Cameron is primed to set Nick up to be arrested for assault. A scandal like that is never good for a brand such as Newman, and Victoria will certainly not be happy with the bad press, even if Nick is innocent. The incident probably won’t move Victoria to make any changes in personnel, but it could put Cameron on Audra’s radar.

Linden Ashby, The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Audra may take it upon herself to go find Cameron and try to get to the bottom of his plans for Nick. Despite Cameron being a dangerous man, there is a possibility that she ignores Cameron’s past and offers her assistance in a Nick takedown plot. After all, she strikes us as the type of person that is blinded by ambition and gives little weight to risks.

Should she go down this slippery slope, we predict she’s setting herself up for a mighty big fall.

Trevor St. John, The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Not only will she come to realize the extent of Cameron’s evil and find out he’s going to unleash way more than she anticipated on the Newman family, but when Victoria finds out about her schemes, Audra will face the full wrath of her boss. Wrath that sends her seeking comfort and protection with her old buddy Tucker (Trevor St. John).