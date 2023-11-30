The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy proves Kyle has been working with Tucker?

It’s sometimes hard to believe that other things are happening on The Young and the Restless these days with all of the Claire (Hayley Erin), Aunt Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and Newman saga. Although we aren’t complaining, because we’ve enjoyed every minute of it. However, for a moment, let’s pivot to the Abbotts.

It was only a few weeks ago when Kyle (Michael Mealor) was enraged with Jack (Peter Bergman) for not firing Billy (Jason Thompson) as the co-CEO of Jabot and giving him the job. Kyle even went as far as to join Tucker (Trevor St. John) and Audra (Zuleyka Silver) in their takeover plot of Jabot, with the promise that the Abbott heir would be installed as the co-CEO of Jabot when the deed is done.

However, Kyle eventually had a change of heart about betraying his family and shared his attempted betrayal and subsequent backpedaling with Diane (Susan Walters). His mom convinced him not to tell Jack about any of this, but instead, supported Kyle in a scheme to turn the tables on Tucker. With Kyle deciding to accept the offer to be COO of Jabot, the plan is for Kyle to pretend to be a mole at his family company and feed Tucker false information.

Michael Mealor, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Many viewers knew this plan had disaster written all over it. Given Tucker is on to Kyle’s not-so-clever ruse, it’s only a matter of time before Tucker embarrasses Kyle and uses Jack’s son to strike at the Abbotts.

We imagine this will all come to a head with Billy at the center of it all. Billy has had a growing distrust of Kyle for a while now, and he was incredibly skeptical of Kyle all of a sudden taking the COO job at Jabot after initially claiming the job was beneath him.

Then in the episode airing on November 30, Billy has a run-in with Tucker that leaves Billy a bit unsettled. Billy later meets with Jack and tells his older brother that he believes Tucker is a bit too confident and has a person working for him on the inside of Jabot. Billy hints that the person in question could be Kyle, which infuriates Jack.

Trevor St. John, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all of that said, could Tucker prepare a trap for Billy? It would be rather simple for Tucker to leave breadcrumbs for Billy to find which would seemingly confirm Billy’s suspicions of Kyle’s betrayal. Even if Kyle is technically trying to play the role of mole with Tucker and see what he’s up to, appearances are everything. Kyle has likely supplied Tucker with plenty of evidence, images and audio that Tucker can leak to Billy somehow.

If Billy does become the recipient of such damning information, we can picture him running to Jack, and Jack simply exploding. Kyle may try to explain the truth, but who could blame Jack if he doesn’t want to believe him?

Peter Bergman and Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Oh, and as far as Jack and Diane’s marriage, their relationship is likely to take a hit from Diane keeping Kyle’s misdeeds from him and further condoning Kyle’s involvement in a plan against Tucker in the first place. The Abbotts could wind up ending the year on a destructive note.