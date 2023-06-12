The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy to become the next CEO of Jabot?
With Ashley and Jack at odds, could Billy become the dark horse to take over the family business?
Sibling rivalry is a tale as old as time, and The Young and the Restless certainly has plenty of them. From Nick (Joshua Morrow) vs Adam (Mark Grossman) to Adam vs Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to occasionally even Lily (Christel Khalil) vs Devon (Bryton James), siblings bickering on the soap is pretty much standard practice.
However, predating all the rivalries above is that of Ashley (Eileen Davidson) vs Jack (Peter Bergman). Despite professing their love for each other, time and time again, they tend to clash when it comes to their love lives with other people and of course, they argue over their family legacy, Jabot.
Unfortunately, the brother and sister duo find themselves in a recent battle concerning both matters of the heart and business. Ashley is insistent that Diane (Susan Walters) is an anchor around Jack’s neck that will no doubt bring heartache to her brother and destruction to Jabot the more he allows his fiancé to get involved with the company.
On the other hand, Jack loathes the fact that Ashley is with Tucker (Trevor St. John) and finds him to be just as detrimental to Jabot. Jack also no doubt thinks Tucker is in Ashley’s ear pushing her to orchestrate this planned coup to oust Jack as CEO.
With the siblings at odds about work and living together under one roof at the Abbott mansion, things are bound to get worse between them as Jack toys with the notion of promoting Diane at Jabot, as shown during the week of June 5. If he goes through with the idea, Ashley is sure to lose her cool and be more determined than ever to get her brother out of the top spot at the company her father started.
But what if all their infighting leads to the unexpected outcome of Billy (Jason Thompson) taking over Jabot?
Although currently, Billy has pledged his allegiance to helping Jack maintain his position with the company and stopping Ashley’s coup, Billy could still take his older brother’s job.
Do we think Billy will stab his brother in the back? No. Especially, not after that whole Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) affair from years ago. However, we do think there could be a scenario in which Ashley is successful in convincing the other power players at Jabot to remove Jack, but she falls short of renaming herself to the position.
Enters Billy.
It’s likely Billy could garner support to be CEO as he’s previously been in the job. Additionally, Jack would more likely trust Billy in the position than Ashley or someone else.
If you’re scratching your head asking about Kyle (Michael Mealor), we imagine he’s got bigger fish to fry with his imploding marriage to Summer (Allison Lanier).
The Young and the Restless continues to air new episodes on weekdays on CBS. Episodes become available to stream on Paramount Plus.
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The Crown, WandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe.