The Young and the Restless spoilers: Connor returns home but learns about Adam and Chelsea cheating?

From the moment The Young and the Restless’ Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) cheated together, betraying Sally (Courtney Hope) and Billy (Jason Thompson), we knew it would only be a matter of time before the secret was revealed. It’s Genoa City, and lies and deceit are rarely left in the dark.

Considering both Adam and Chelsea have already had close calls in revealing what happened to their respective partners, and Billy is like a bloodhound, sensing something is going on and relentless about finding out what it is, the cheating scandal is bound to come out sooner rather than later. However, could the revelation come via Connor (Judah Mackey)?

On The Young and the Restless episode airing on July 29, Adam and Chelsea get the good news that Connor is ready to be released from his treatment facility. As his doctor reports, Connor is doing much better with his mental health struggles and is able to enter an outpatient treatment program at home. When Adam and Chelsea recap the news with their son in a subsequent conversation, they tell him they’re preparing to pick him up right away.

Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all of that being said, we can’t help but feel suspicious about the timing of Connor’s return. Could the show’s writers be bringing him back to town for him to be the first person to discover the now infamous Baltimore affair? It’s not hard to imagine Connor being at home at Chelsea’s and stumbling upon his parents whispering about their entanglement and their attempts to cover their tracks with Billy and Sally.

Should this happen, we have to think that Connor will be shocked and it’s a possibility that it could unravel all of the progress he’s made in his recovery. Any setback would be devastating for not only Connor, but for Adam and Chelsea as well, who could wind up blaming themselves for putting their son through more trauma.

Melissa Claire Egan, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now there’s always the possibility that Connor discovers the secret, and instead of allowing it to unravel his progress, he uses the information to give him a new mission — reuniting his mom and dad.

We can picture him launching his own version of The Parent Trap, and working to get them in situations where they’re reminded of their past relationship and pushed to think about reliving those "good old days." Could Connor even go as far as to expose Adam and Chelsea to Sally and Billy to get this reunion ball rolling?

While we can’t be certain that Connor will be the catalyst for the Baltimore secret coming to light, we are pretty sure when that information is revealed, Sally and Billy are headed toward a world of heartache. Sally literally just moved in with Adam and Billy, he’s likely in for the fight of his life with Victor (Eric Braeden) as The Mustache wants to acquire Chancellor. The last thing Billy needs is upheaval in his personal life, although it could lead to a new Billy romance.