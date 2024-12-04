The Young and the Restless spoilers: Diane gets a new job, but will it bother Billy?

It didn’t take long for The Young and the Restless’ Diane (Susan Walters) to bounce back on her feet after quitting her co-CEO job at Jabot. In what was a peace offering of sorts to Kyle (Michael Mealor), she quit so he could step into the role, which he did. A move that hopefully continues to heal the fractured relationship between her, Kyle and Jack (Peter Bergman).

Now for those who thought she would join the ranks of several high-level executives in Genoa City currently out of work and looking for a job, think again. Unlike Billy (Jason Thompson), Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), Lily (Christel Khalil) and Audra (Zuleyka Silver), Diane is quickly rebounding in a new position as seen in the episode airing on December 4.

In the episode, after Jack and Diane talk about their hopes to get their relationship with Kyle back on track, Jack makes his wife a proposition. He asks if she’d be interested in running Glissade since they now own the name and Jack secretly bought all the entities of the company Victor (Eric Braeden) tried to sell off. She would run the company on her own as a division of Jabot, and Glissade would produce classic/retro Jabot items with a reimagined twist. Diane falls in love with the idea and gladly accepts the offer.

Michael Mealor, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With Kyle now in the co-CEO job at Jabot and Diane also in a top-level position, there’s a chance that not everyone will be so happy with the good fortunes of Jack’s family. We of course are talking about Billy.

It wasn’t that long ago when Billy was practically begging for Jack to hire him back as the co-CEO of Jabot when he thought Jack and Diane were on the outs, and Billy needed a job after being fired at Chancellor. Jack turned him down. At the time, Jack didn’t explain he and Diane were faking marital problems and hoped to give Kyle the position, but Billy was upset enough to skip out on the annual Abbott Thanksgiving.

However, even when Billy learns of Kyle’s promotion, we don’t think Billy’s anger will get any better. After all, he already thinks Kyle is an entitled brat who benefits from nepotism, so Kyle back at Jabot likely won’t change Billy’s perception.

Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Once Billy hears Diane has been given the reins of Glissade, he may explode. Despite Jabot being the legacy John Abbott (Jerry Douglas) left for all his kids, currently only Jack and his family are in top spots at the business (minus Summer [Allison Lanier] running Marchetti). It’s easy to imagine Billy once again becoming furious with Jack for shutting him out of the company, especially since Billy doesn’t have Chancellor to fall back on.

To Billy’s point, we ourselves have to wonder about not only Billy’s place at Jabot, but Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) as well. Where do they fit in? Is it possible Billy will push Ashley to join him in making sure their stake and influence in the company isn’t lost? Certainly, it is.

We just can’t ignore that with Billy out of a job, he has a lot of time on his hands to exact revenge and right what he deems are wrongs. While he’s already committed to getting back at Victor for taking Chancellor, will he also make a vow in the near future to regain some control back at Jabot?