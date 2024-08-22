The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jack goes behind Kyle's back to help him

While The Young and the Restless' Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters) may be hoping Claire (Hayley Erin) helps them patch things up with Kyle (Michael Mealor), the co-CEOs of Jabot are also trying to do deal with their mustached-size problem in Victor (Eric Braeden).

The husband-and-wife duo know the Newman patriarch is coming for Jack and Jabot, and suspect he's using Glissade to do it. Although Claire might not be able to provide insight on the Glissade front, Jack thinks another Newman might.

In The Young and the Restless episode airing on August 22, Jack and Diane are at home when she notices something is on his mind. He shares his idea of going to Adam (Mark Grossman) and asking him to confirm if Victor is indeed the silent investor backing Glissade. Diane isn't thrilled by Jack's line of thinking and doesn't trust Adam, even labeling him a "wild card." However, Jack considers Adam to still be a friend, and he's hoping their years of friendship will pay off and Adam will give him some useful information as the battle with Victor looms.

Susan Walters and Michael Mealor in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Despite protests from Diane, Jack meets with Adam at the jazz lounge to grab a drink. After exchanging pleasantries and briefly discussing Connor's (Judah Mackey) progress, the conversation turns to Adam, Victor, Kyle and Newman Media. Jack expresses his concern about Kyle's hostile and bitter demeanor lately; he believes Victor is manipulating Kyle's anger to target the Abbott patriarch and Jabot. Jack then asks Adam what Victor is up to.

Now having just bumped into Kyle earlier, Adam isn't very sympathetic to the Abbott heir. In fact, he pretty much says Kyle is due for a humbling and Jack should let him fall if that's the trajectory he's on. However, Jack doesn't want his son learning a hard lesson about life at the hands of Victor. Adam seems to become a bit sympathetic towards Jack, but the Newman Media CEO is hesitant to say anything that would betray his father's trust.

Not wanting to leave their meeting empty-handed, Jack points out that recently Newman Media has been heavily promoting Glissade and that doesn't appear to be a coincidence. Adam simply responds that he's been tasked with "pumping up Glissade's presence, creating a buzz." That's enough for Jack to confirm that Victor is the mystery owner of Glissade, which also confirms Victor is coming after him.

Mark Grossman in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Adam then promises Jack that whatever is ahead he won't be involved in anything that would directly hurt him. Taking things a step further, Adam states, "And I will do everything I can to prevent it and protect you [Jack]." Jack appreciates the sentiment but pushes Adam to extend the same courtesy to Kyle. In response, Adam only says, "I will keep my ears and eyes open." Jack thanks Adam for being a friend he can count on.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While we appreciate Jack still trying to protect his adult son even though Kyle is being a spoiled pain in the butt lately, we kind of agree with Adam about Kyle needing to be humbled. Although we'd like that humbling to come at the hands of Audra (Zuleyka Silver).

On another note, Jack may want to start rallying some troops to help out at Jabot this fall as it looks like he and Diane are not nearly prepared enough to take on The Great Victor Newman.