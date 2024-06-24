The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle agrees to work for Victor, but there’s a catch

We kind of feel bad for The Young and the Restless’ Jack (Peter Bergman), as he is completely oblivious that a massive storm is headed his way thanks to Victor (Eric Braeden) and his quest for revenge.

You would think given how many times these two men have sparred over the years, that Jack would suspect Victor would come after him in light of how angry Victor was about Jack and Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) Athletic Club bender. However, Jack hasn’t been paying Victor attention, which spells trouble for the Abbott patriarch and Jabot.

Victor is quickly moving pieces in place as he gears up for his attack on Jabot. He continues to pressure Adam (Mark Grossman) to temporarily retake the reigns at Newman Media, he relentlessly presses Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to return to Newman Enterprises and he’s repeatedly told Nikki he doesn’t want her back in her CEO job right now as she recovers, which she vehemently disagrees with. Considering how persuasive Victor is when it comes to family, we think they’ll eventually go where he wants them. But will his powers of persuasion extend to the son of his sworn enemy?

Zuleyka Silver, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

In The Young and the Restless episode airing on June 24, Audra (Zuleyka Silver) approaches Kyle (Michael Mealor) at the Athletic Club bar, trying to convince him to accept Victor’s offer to be her co-CEO at the newly acquired Glissade. When Victor pitched the idea, Kyle wasn’t keen to abandon his family legacy at Jabot, regardless of how much tension Kyle is experiencing working with Diane (Susan Walters). But, Audra is hoping she can change his mind. She wants to ensure Victor keeps her in her leadership role at Glissade, as Victor really wants her to run the company alongside the Abbott heir.

Audra’s pleas fall short, with Kyle adamant that he doesn’t want to work with her. While she claims to be free of Tucker’s (Trevor St. John) influence these days and apologizes for her previous acts of deception, Kyle isn’t buying what she’s selling, and he’s not ready to leave behind Jabot. Then in walks Diane.

After receiving an icy reception from Diane, Audra leaves mother and son alone to talk. As Kyle and Diane do, they once again get into an argument about whether or not he’s undermining her at work. She reminds him that she’s not only his mother, but she’s his superior at the company. Diane even issues a threat that he either falls in line or he can be terminated. The threat of being fired does nothing but infuriate Kyle. She storms off and with perfect timing, enters Victor through the doors at the same time.

MIchael Mealor and Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Victor can’t help but exploit the obvious tensions between the two Abbotts, and he again pushes Kyle to accept his offer at Glissade where his talents will be put to good use. Furthermore, he stresses that Kyle would have the ability to call the shots without interference from his mom. (Although, if you’re working for Victor, are you ever able to call all the shots yourself? )

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Still upset by the threat of termination from Diane, Kyle positions himself to accept Victor’s offer but under one condition. Kyle wants to run Glissade as its sole CEO, without Audra. Victor doesn’t provide an answer.

Historically, Victor doesn’t respond well when he’s presented with ultimatums. It’s usually his way or the highway, so his reaction to Kyle will prove interesting. Considering he only has Glissade because Audra did his bidding, would he really doublecross her and oust her of the job he promised her? Victor may give in here because he wants Jack’s son working for Glissade when the company becomes Jabot’s rival. Although, we think it’s more likely Victor stands firm in his original offer but tells Kyle to keep tabs on Audra and report back to him if he notices Audra is up to something.

Oh, the drama on The Young and the Restless is heating up for the summer and we love to see it.