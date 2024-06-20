The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor gives Audra an unwelcomed surprise

Any one of the residents in Genoa City could have warned The Young and the Restless’ Audra (Zuleyka Silver) that it’s not wise to take Victor (Eric Braeden) at face value. The cunning and ruthless businessman never puts all his cards on the table, so unless you enter into a documented agreement with him accompanied by notarized signatures, a deal with the Newman patriarch is always susceptible to change.

Unfortunately for Audra, she learns this lesson the hard way in The Young and the Restless episode airing on June 20. Audra arrives at the Newman Ranch, ready to rehash her victory over Tucker (Trevor St. John) in Paris. Victor is thrilled with her work in helping him purchase Glissade and assures her that once his legal team can finalize the deal, she’ll be able to step in and lead the company.

When Audra tries to figure out why Victor doesn’t want to go public with the acquisition, suggesting he has a hidden agenda other than just making a good business decision, he quickly reminds her not to ever question his motives. Audra apologizes, but in this case, her gut is right. Fans know Victor is preparing to use Glissade to go after Jabot in his revenge plot against Jack (Peter Bergman).

Zuleyka Silver, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Audra and Victor move past that awkward moment right into another when Victor drops a bombshell. As she starts to talk about her vision for Glissade, he interrupts her and says he wants to bring Kyle (Michael Mealor) on board in a leadership role. The news absolutely stuns her, but she thinks she can find a division for Kyle to run. However, Victor shocks her again when he says he wants Kyle to be her co-CEO.

Audra strongly suggests that she’s able to run Glissade on her own as the sole CEO and points out the unlikelihood Kyle would leave his family business, but Victor is unmoved by her words. He takes things a step further and gives her an ultimatum. Either she accepts Kyle as her co-CEO or she won’t have a job at the company. It was at this moment we think Audra probably wished she would have taken Tucker’s offer to run Glissade.

Before the conversation goes further, Kyle enters into the room having been summoned by Victor. Kyle is confused by what he walked in on, and Victor states that he wants Kyle to work at the newly acquired Glissade. The Abbott heir is left perplexed, and he doesn’t offer a response before the episode concludes.

Michael Mealor, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now if we had to guess what happens next, Kyle will state he’s flattered but claim he can’t abandon his family’s legacy again. Victor will likely counter by emphasizing the problems Kyle’s been having with Diane (Susan Walters) at work and stating he’s being underutilized at Jabot. Victor will probably also dangle the shiny new co-CEO title in his face. Kyle will have a lot to think about, so he may state he needs to take some time.

This is when we think Victor will send someone to do his bidding and convince Kyle to take the job. He could pressure Audra to do it, pretending that her own role depends on Kyle joining Glissade. Or Victor could push Cole (J. Eddie Peck) to do it. Considering he tasked Cole to get close to Kyle, Victor may want Cole to demonstrate his power of influence. One thing is for sure though, things are heating up in Genoa City.