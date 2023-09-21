The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle REPLACES Billy at Jabot?

These days on The Young and the Restless, corporate reshuffling is still par for the course. As viewers know, some big changes occurred recently at Newman Enterprises with Victor (Eric Braeden) taking back his throne at the company, Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) demotion and Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) reassignment as CEO of Newman Media.

Well, one more leadership change was in the cards with the Newman businesses, because in the episode airing on September 21, Nikki puts her foot down and has Audra (Zuleyka Silver) fire Kyle (Michael Mealor). The Newman matriarch claims to have an inkling the two are still messing around despite her warning that they cut romantic ties, and Nikki simply has had enough.

The news is a crushing blow to Kyle who tries to console himself with a drink at the bar. He’s then approached by Victor who doesn’t waste time telling Kyle that he never belonged at Newman because he’s an Abbott, and as such, he should go back to his own family business, Jabot.

Michael Mealor as Kyle in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

As all of this plays out, Jack (Peter Bergman) takes it upon himself to tear into Billy (Jason Thompson) for going behind his back to talk to Devon (Bryton James) about Tucker (Trevor St. James). While Billy feels the move was necessary to warn Devon about the possibility his birth father will soon terrorize the Abbotts and Genoa City, Jack asserts that Billy unnecessarily involved Devon, and probably Abby (Melissa Ordway), in the brewing Tucker drama.

Billy walks away from the conversation overly confident that he made the right decision reaching out to Devon. On the other hand, Jack is left completely fed up with his younger brother — and with good reason.

For weeks now, Billy has been lashing out at Jack, and the constant back-and-forth is making the older Abbott consider "cutting the cord and letting him [Billy] go." Since we think Tucker will soon frame Billy for embezzlement, the latter’s firing seems rather imminent.

Jason Thompson as Billy in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

With Kyle now out of a job and Jack appearing primed to let his brother go at Jabot, could Kyle soon be the new co-CEO of the company?

That’s a strong possibility, especially when you consider that Jack, Victor, and Diane (Susan Walters), just to name a few, all want Kyle back at Abbott. Plus, given his conversation with Summer (Allison Lanier) in the episode airing on September 20, the soon-to-be exes are in a good place, likely meaning they can work together again. Not to mention, Kyle has experience in executive leadership at Jabot.

Peter Bergman as Jack in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Should our prediction ring true and Kyle does take over his uncle’s job, we can imagine that Billy won’t take the move lightly. He may seek some vengeance, and that could cause him to spiral. Longtime fans of the show know an out-of-control Billy can make some horribly reckless decisions. How ironic would it be if Billy wound up working with Tucker to exact revenge?