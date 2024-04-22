The Young and the Restless spoilers: Lily sides with Billy and unleashes chaos at Chancellor-Winters?

Currently on The Young and the Restless canvas, much attention is being paid to the rescue efforts to find Harrison (Redding Munsell) and Claire (Hayley Erin), and finally putting a stop to Jordan (Colleen). However, the continued feuding over at Chancellor-Winters is also providing some entertaining moments lately, and the tension in the company's executive suite is about to get downright explosive.

In The Young and the Restless episode airing on April 22, Lily (Christel Khalil) is enjoying a nice lunch by herself when Billy (Jason Thompson) approaches and asks if he can join her. She invites him to take a seat as long as he has no intentions of bringing up Daniel (Michael Graziadei), Heather (Vail Bloom) or their pending lawsuit. He agrees not to mention them and sits.

It doesn’t take long before the two stop exchanging pleasantries and Lily puts her cards on the table. She makes it clear that she doesn’t trust Billy or his intentions for Chancellor-Winters. When he tries to retort with the understanding that he thought they were friends and in a good place, she lets him know that even though things are fine between them personally, she doesn’t trust him professionally.

Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Lily recalls the conversation they previously had in which he proposed that he and Lily are meant to run Chancellor-Winters as co-CEOs, effectively pushing Devon (Bryton James) out of the top spot (although, we never understood how Billy thought that could work since Devon literally owns almost half of the company). Billy doubles down on his idea and thinks he and Lily are destined to run the company together, even claiming Jill (Jess Walton) wants this to happen.

When Lily asks Billy if that's what his mother said, he can’t confirm that the words came out of her mouth, but he believes that’s what she wants. That does little to get Lily on board with his plans, but then he brings up why she should start seeing him as an ally in business and look at the reasons why sharing power with Devon isn’t sustainable.

Billy alleges that Devon is incapable of playing well with others in a leadership role and her brother will always be on a mission to get his way when it comes to executive decisions. Furthermore, Billy pushes that if Devon wasn’t going to toe-to-toe with him right now, Devon would likely bump heads with her.

Bryton James, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Lily isn’t swayed as she is loyal to her brother. Adding salt to Billy’s wounded pride, she tells him that at the board meeting, she wants to bring up what his defined role is in the company and attempt to limit his power. Billy’s stunned by Lily’s shrewdness, and she’s rather unmoved.

However, in a surprising twist at the board meeting, Devon shocks Lily, Billy, Jill, Nate (Sean Dominic) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) by announcing a proposition that Nate be made a member of the Chancellor-Winters board of directors in addition to maintaining his current executive position in the company. No one was expecting such a play from Devon, including Nate, and a discussion ensues about whether or not now is the right time for such an appointment.

Jill and Billy are understandably hesitant to go along with the idea. While they think Nate’s been doing great work lately, they still remember the sting of him trying to sell them out to Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Newman Enterprises. The mother/son duo vote to oppose Nate’s appointment, but not before Billy talks to Lily in front of everyone about the irony she didn’t know Devon was planning. He clearly tries to tell Lily "I told you so."

Then, with Devon and Abby voting to make Nate a member of the board, the deciding vote comes down to Lily. Although Devon thinks his sister will side with him and support their cousin’s board seat, we think Devon will soon find himself disappointed. We think Lily will side with Billy.

Christel Khalil, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Lily has repeatedly said she is tired of all the infighting between the Winters and Abbotts, and she’ll probably think appointing another member of her family to the board of directors will do nothing but fuel that fire. Plus, Lily is only in her current co-CEO job because Jill gave it to her and trusts her. If Jill starts to feel Lily is biased, Jill could rethink Lily’s job, and the Winters heir likely knows that.

Unfortunately, if Lily sides with Billy, that will likely come with some hefty ramifications. Devon may become furious, along with Mamie (Veronica Redd) who is slated to return this week on the soap. Devon may become so upset, that when the board discusses whether or not to give Daniel back the games he’s suing over, Devon may jump ship with his sister and express his desire to return the games. So far, Devon has been against such a move out of pure loyalty to his sister. However, if he feels she’s not equally as loyal, that could spark a shocking vote of his own.

All in all, the war at Chancellor-Winters is likely to get worse before it gets better. By the way, we still think Lily should be cautious about Billy gunning for her job.