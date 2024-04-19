The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nikki’s plan to sacrifice herself to Jordan backfires?

Nothing on The Young and the Restless can unite sworn enemies Jack (Peter Bergman) and Victor (Eric Braeden) quite like a crisis and a deranged villain can. Unfortunately for the two men, they’re having to deal with both as Jordan (Colleen Zenk) has kidnapped both Harrison (Redding Munsell) and Claire (Hayley Erin). Although, there are people like Summer (Allison Lanier) who believe Claire is less of a victim and more of a co-conspirator.

Anyway, Jack and Victor team up with Michael (Christian LeBlanc) in The Young and the Restless episode airing on April 19, and the three of them agree to make sure everything is in place to pay Jordan a lump sum of money to go away to a French chateau that Victor will have set up for her. Additionally, Victor will provide her with the appropriate legal documents so she can live as a free woman. When Kyle (Michael Mealor) hears of the plan to meet all of Jordan’s demands in exchange for Harrison, he’s also on board.

However, the men face one glaring issue. Giving Jordan everything she wants in no way ensures they get Harrison and Claire back. In fact, once Jordan has the cash and the legal documents, she could disappear in the wind and leave them high and dry.

Colleen Zenk, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

This prompts Victor and Jack to think back to the mysterious "man" who sent Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) a drink a few weeks back. The duo believes whoever he is, he has to be an accomplice of Jordan’s and they want to track him down to get to her. Unfortunately, it never occurs to Jack or Victor that the man was just Jordan in disguise, which viewers know to be the truth.

So as the Abbott and Newman patriarchs chase wild leads, Nikki has been effectively benched by Victor from participating in the mission. He, of course, thinks he’s protecting his wife and taking care of his family. But it becomes clear in the same episode that Nikki won’t be sitting idly by waiting for this Jordan chaos to end.

Nikki pays Victoria (Amelia Heinle) a visit to check on her. After they both discuss the possibility that Claire could be working with Jordan, which neither one wants to believe, Nikki professes it’s time that this all comes to an end. Nikki feels incredibly guilty for Jordan’s latest move, blaming herself as she is the one who called 911 when Jordan digested poison, rather than watching the soap villain die.

Amelia Hienle, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

To make up for her past mistake, Nikki says she is going to offer herself up as a sacrifice to lure Jordan out of hiding. While it’s clear Jordan is fixated on the Newmans, she’s downright obsessed with Nikki, which Nikki wants to use to her advantage. Nikki feels she can convince Jordan to meet one-on-one and somehow get the upper hand on her to get Harrison and Claire back, and Jordan dealt with for good.

Naturally, Victoria hates the idea and doesn’t want Nikki to make such a risky move. However, judging by the following promo video for the episodes airing during the week of April 22, Nikki won’t take her daughters’s advice.

Now we aren’t sure how Nikki manages to make contact with Jordan or if it’s Jordan Nikki winds up meeting, but if it is, we can imagine things going horribly wrong for Nikki.

Not for nothing, Jordan is a woman who usually remains steps ahead of the Newmans. So there’s a possibility that the trend continues and Jordan winds up holding Nikki hostage too. But if we had to guess, we think things will go wrong in a different way.

We’ve long predicted that Jordan would soon meet a murderous end, and we stand by that. Considering she’s escaped police custody multiple times and has now kidnapped a little boy, it seems like there may be only one way she’s stopped.

With that being said, is it possible that Nikki meets with Jordan and winds up killing her after the two tussle a bit? Sure. But what if Nikki kills Jordan before Jack and Victor are able to get a location of where Claire and Harrison are being held? That would be a devastating sequence of events since Jordan is likely the only person aware of their whereabouts.

Nikki’s "help" could enrage both the Abbotts and the Newmans if Harrison’s and Claire’s lives remain in the balance and there are no leads on how to track them down. (It’s worth mentioning that given this is a soap opera, their whereabouts would be tracked down in some way or fashion with or without Jordan’s help anyway.)

As we sit and watch what happens next in this Jordan saga, we can’t help but think the ending won’t be pretty and come at a heavy price to someone in Genoa City.