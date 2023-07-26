The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nate PROPOSES to Victoria?

When it comes to The Young and the Restless, Nate (Sean Dominic) has arguably gone through the most transformation on the soap in the last few years. Once a caring physician that saved the lives of Genoa City residents from peril and the picture of integrity, he’s now an ambitious businessman willing to step over his own family to get to the top. He’s also not above using romance.

From the moment Nate started working for Newman Media after his failed coup attempt at Chancellor-Winters, he engaged in a hot and heavy flirtation with Newman Enterprises CEO Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

It didn’t take long for that flirtation to turn into a full-blown affair, with the two sneaking behind Elena’s (Brytini Sarpy). Fast forward to the present, he and Elena are over and he and Victoria are in a committed relationship, despite the line of people opposing the idea.

Sean Dominic and Amelia Heinle, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

No one has been more vocal about #Vate being a bad idea than Nick (Joshua Morrow). He’s repeatedly shared with his sister and family that Nate couldn’t be trusted and he was only involved with Victoria to get ahead at Newman Enterprises. A point Nick felt was proven when he was effectively replaced as COO of Newman Enterprises by Nate.

Yet, even in his new executive job, Nate’s ambition still craves more. However, the only people left in the company that outrank him are Victoria and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) as co-CEOs, and of course, Victor (Eric Braeden) who owns Newman Enterprises. So what’s Nate’s next step?

Sean Dominic, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

The Young and the Restless’ fans are given some clues about the answer to this question in the episode that airs on July 26. Apparently, Victoria and Nikki have to go out of town to handle some business, and Victoria leaves Nate in charge to handle the day-to-day of the company. He wastes no time making himself at home Victoria’s office, sitting in her chair. That image alone makes it seem like he’s striving to be co-CEO.

Unfortunately for Nate, he may be dreaming of rising in the ranks, but Victor makes it clear in the same episode that it’s highly unlikely he’ll be promoted any higher in Newman Enterprises. As the two men have a conversation, Victor doesn’t mince words and tells him that no one other than a Newman will ever run the company. Take a look at the scene below.

#yr🇨🇦spoiler Tues🇨🇦Wed🇺🇸#yr50 Victor being straight with Nate 👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/kI24YMy6nBJuly 25, 2023 See more

Even with this deflating news, Nate still appears emboldened to go after what he wants, and he’s further encouraged to do so in a conversation with Audra (Zuleyka Silver). She tells him, “You must solidify your relationship with Victoria. Take things to the next level.” With that being said, will Nate soon pop the question to the Newman heiress?

Being married to Victoria would not only strengthen his bond with Victoria, but it would also officially make him a member of the Newman family. While Victor isn’t keen on having anyone outside of his blood heirs and Nikki running his company, he may feel differently with a newly cemented son-in-law.

Amelia Heinle, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

After all, Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) was named co-CEO following his nuptials to Victoria. However, given how that turned out, that may actually create more hesitation for Victor, afraid of repeating history. Not to mention, he would need to formulate a plan to get Nikki to resign, which would be no easy feat.

One thing for sure is if Nate does propose and Victoria accepts, there will be a list of people lined up to stop the wedding, with Nick and Billy (Jason Thompson) leading the pack.