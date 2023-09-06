The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nick HIRES Adam back at Newman?

In the corporate restructuring that shook The Young and the Restless canvas, Victor (Eric Braeden) finally decided to put an end to all the bickering about who would lead the newly formed Newman Media by naming Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) the CEO.

With her deciding to accept the job in the episode airing on September 6, that officially means Audra (Zuleyka Silver) has been demoted to COO and Nikki’s co-CEO role at parent company Newman Enterprises is ready for Nick (Joshua Morrow) to step into, if he decides to take the position.

The executive leadership shakeup also has left Adam (Mark Grossman) out of the family business. Initially, when Adam found out that he was out of a job during the week of August 28, the Newman heir was furious. Once again, he felt he was being harshly punished by Victor for being the ruthless and savoy businessman that Victor himself once was. Adam even levied a threat against his father and the Newman clan, which he was determined to see through.

Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

However, again during the episode airing on September 6, Adam meets with Sharon (Sharon Case) and does a complete 180. He expresses how remorseful he feels for the actions that led to his firing. Taking things a step further, he actually states he has learned from his mistakes and entitled attitude and wants to humbly return to Newman Enterprises to work his way up the corporate ladder.

Sharon finds herself in disbelief at first, and wants to gauge what Adam is really thinking and up to. After standing firm in his new position of humility, he miraculously convinces Sharon to do him the favor of putting in a good word for him with Nick. Adam feels his brother will believe his commitment to change if Sharon vouches for him.

With all that said, is there a chance that Sharon convinces Nick to meet with Adam and see for himself that his younger brother is apologetic and wants to make positive strides with the family? That Adam is willing to start from the bottom at Newman Enterprises and climb his way up? Perhaps.

Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Despite their often contentious relationship, history has shown that Nick has arguably tried in the past to see the best in Adam, only to be burned. Even though after this last S.N.A. Media debacle, Nick seemed to be completely done with his brother, Sharon lobbying on Adam’s behalf may be enough for Nick to at least hear Adam’s apology face to face.

We can imagine that speaking one-on-one with Nick, Adam would make a compelling case about how he’s seen the error of his ways and wants the opportunity to prove himself. Adam’s words could persuade Nick into wanting to give Adam a heavily supervised position at Newman Enterprises.

Unfortunately for the younger Newman, in order for that to happen, Nick would have to run that idea by both Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Victor (although rumors are swirling that Victoria may not be co-CEO of Newman Enterprises for that much longer).

As it stands now, Victoria pretty much loathes her youngest brother and Victor is hesitant to trust Adam. Nick may have to deliver a phenomenal pitch to get Adam back at the company and the latter may have to do some serious begging. We should point out that Victor tends to value Nick’s instincts about people, so that’s a point in Adam’s favor.

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Should Adam manage to find a new job at the family business with Nick’s help, we can almost say with certainty that the Newman clan better watch out, as Adam is most likely trying to regain employment as part of a major revenge plot. The smirk he gave at the conclusion of his talk with Sharon after she left his home was rather sinister.

Plus, we can’t believe that Adam would all of a sudden drop his anger against his father and siblings in a matter of a few hours. The type of enlightenment that he’s professing to have and this new commitment to proving he’s a better person seems just a bit too sudden if you ask us.

Either way, we’ll be paying close attention to see what moves Adam makes next.