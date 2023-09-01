The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victoria and Nick BUMP HEADS at Newman?

In the corporate reshuffling heard around the world, the world of The Young and the Restless that is, Victor (Eric Braeden) announced that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is to become the new CEO of Newman Media once S.N.A Media is folded into the business. With that, Nikki’s co-CEO position at parent company Newman Enterprises will be left vacant until Nick (Joshua Morrow) steps into the role.

That’s right, despite him being forced out of the COO job at Newman Enterprises by Victoria (Amelia Heinle) only a few months ago, Victor wants his oldest son to return to the organization in the elevated top spot. A decision that is likely to stir some strong feelings among Newman’s current leadership.

Sean Dominic as Nate in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

First, let’s talk about Nate (Sean Dominic). He hasn’t exactly kept it a secret that he has dreams of running the company side-by-side with Victoria one day. Although Victor told him that only a Newman would run his business, Nate has nonetheless been persistent about his dream. Well, with Nick being positioned in the co-CEO role, he should come to realize that Victor may be quite firm in his stance.

Then there’s the fact that Nick does not like Nate. The Newman heir doesn’t think the former doctor can be trusted based on how he betrayed his own family at Chancellor-Winters and cheated on Elena (Brytini Sarpy) with Victoria. Plus, when Nick was ousted as COO, Nate took over his job. It’s hard to imagine that Nick won’t give his "rival" a hard time at Newman Enterprises when he again becomes his boss.

Amelia Heinle as Victoria in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Outside of Nate, we can’t imagine Victoria will be that happy to work alongside her brother. While it’s clear that the siblings love each other, Victoria has already expressed that she doesn’t think her brother has the shark instincts she’d prefer him to have in business.

To her point, Nick himself has not always approved of the ruthless tactics he’s seen Victoria and Victor use when it comes to Newman. Nick’s disapproval is partially what drove him out of the family business in the past.

With that being said, during the episode that aired on August 31, moments before Victor announced the company changes, Nikki took her son to task for always having one foot out the door whenever he works for Newman. She further challenges him to stop complaining about the way things are done as it pertains to his family and do something about it. Take a look at her sage words of wisdom below.

#yr 🇨🇦 spoiler Wed🇨🇦Thurs 🇺🇸 #yr50 pic.twitter.com/zMMTp9Lqj3August 30, 2023 See more

We think with a renewed sense of duty to his family and a call to action, Nick will be ready to make some changes at Newman leaning on his "moral compass." Unfortunately, we don’t anticipate Victoria being that receptive to any changes in how she does business, at least at first. Since Victoria and Nick are practically best friends, it’s completely possible that they somehow reach a compromise on how to coexist as co-CEOs.

However, it’s also possible that Nate manipulates Victoria and encourages her to stand firm and resist her brother’s need for things to be done differently. Nate may find trying to drive a wedge between the siblings is his best shot at gaining more power at the company. Considering Nate is due a big humbling soon, such a move could kick that off if Nick were to discover what he was up to.

Joshua Morrow as Nick in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Whatever happens between Victoria and Nick at Newman Enterprises going forward, we suggest they eventually get on the same page and become a united front. With Adam (Mark Grossman) ready to exact revenge against the family, Victoria and Nick can’t afford to be distracted by infighting between them.